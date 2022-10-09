SUA anunţă că vor continua să livreze arme Ucrainei

Casa Albă a anunţat că SUA vor continua să furnizeze arme Ucrainei şi că preşedintele rus Vladimir Putin a început războiul şi îl poate încheia dacă optează pentru acest lucru, informează Agerpres.
''Nu avem nimic de adăugat la relatările despre explozia de pe pod (din Crimeea, peste strâmtoarea Kerci)'', a declarat consilierul pentru securitate naţională al Casei Albe, John Kirby, pentru postul de televiziune ABC.
''Ceea ce vă pot spune este că dl. Putin a început acest război şi dl. Putin îl poate încheia astăzi, pur şi simplu prin mutarea trupelor sale în afara Ucrainei'', a adăugat Kirby.
În 24 februarie acest an, Rusia a lansat o agresiune militară nejustificată şi neprovocată împotriva Ucrainei. Moscova susţine că este vorba despre o ''operaţiune militară specială de denazificare'' a ţării vecine şi de protejare a comunităţii rusofone din estul Ucrainei.
1. fără titlu
(mesaj trimis de anonim în data de 09.10.2022, 18:40)
