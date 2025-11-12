Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
West University of Timişoara Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Journalism Lab

O.D.
English Section / 12 noiembrie

Sursa foto: facebook.com/uvtromania

Versiunea în limba română

The West University of Timişoara (UVT) has inaugurated the new Journalism Lab, an ultra-modern television and podcast studio, unique in the west of the country, designed as a space for creation, training and inspiration for future generations of journalists, communicators and content creators. The project, carried out in partnership with ADR Vest, offers an experiential learning environment comparable to professional national television sets. Students can design, produce and broadcast multimedia materials, acquiring practical skills that complement their theoretical university training. The UVT Rector, Prof. Dr. Marilen Pirtea, emphasized the importance of forming a culture of correct and ethical communication in the context of current information challenges: "The role of journalists and journalism education is crucial for correct and ethical communication. Teachers must guide students towards credible information, respecting journalistic ethics. A high level of ethics is necessary to distinguish between reality and false information in a fast-paced information environment." The rector also highlighted the importance of collaborating with ADR Vest in creating a unique studio in the region: "The University of Vest is a reliable partner, and the funding provides the necessary infrastructure and training. Fake news and the multitude of information in everyday life make it difficult for us to navigate between information, and journalism helps to identify the common thread and the correct path." Marilen Pirtea also showed that the role of the teacher is not only to transmit information, but to orient students towards credible sources and to cultivate critical thinking.

The new laboratory integrates two main production areas: Studio 1 - TV and Talk-show, a professional television set, with modern design, dynamic lighting and modular decor; Studio 2 - Multimedia & Podcast, a flexible space for dynamic filming and visual productions. Both studios are operated through a control center equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, offering a complete media production experience. In addition to practical activity, the laboratory will host courses, workshops, masterclasses and thematic lectures, contributing to the consolidation of specializations in communication and digital media.

ADR Vest, the project financier, provided the investment from European funds.

Georgiana Rădac, director of the General Directorate of the PR Management Authority, emphasized the role of education in regional priorities: "For us, as a financier, education is a priority. We have allocated over 100 million euros for this field, from university to pre-university education. The University of the West is a reliable and successful partner. Investments in education and in young people are the most important, beyond infrastructure." Through this initiative, UVT consolidates its status as a university center of excellence in training the media professionals of the future, a space where creativity, academic rigor and technological innovation meet in a unique formula.

