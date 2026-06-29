Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Commerzbank urges shareholders not to accept UniCredit offer

V.R.
English Section / 29 iunie

Photo source: facebook / Commerzbank

Photo source: facebook / Commerzbank

With the UniCredit takeover bid set to close shortly, Commerzbank AG is appealing to its shareholders to remain loyal: "Do not accept UniCredit's offer and keep your investment in Commerzbank,” reads a letter to shareholders signed by Bettina Orlopp, the CEO of Germany's second-largest banking group, DPA reports, according to Agerpres.

The letter, which is to be sent to shareholders by post in the coming days and has been reviewed by DPA, states that UniCredit's proposal "does not offer a reasonable premium” for shareholders.

The target price for Commerzbank shares calculated by analysts is on average considerably higher than the offer price and the current share price, meaning that "the potential value of your shares is therefore not yet fully realized.”

UniCredit has not yet presented a robust plan based on the strengths of Commerzbank's business model. Moreover, the German government does not intend to sell its 12% stake, Bettina Orlopp claims.

In May, UniCredit launched a formal takeover bid, offering 0.485 of its own shares for each Commerzbank share. For most of the period, the implied value was below Commerzbank's market capitalization.

According to UniCredit, the offer was accepted for 12.51% of Commerzbank's shares during the standard takeover period, which is why it was extended until July 3. This would give UniCredit, which already holds a 26.77% stake, a combined holding of almost 40% of Commerzbank.

In the letter, Commerzbank reiterated its argument: More than 500,000 retail investors and several hundred major investors had bid for slightly more than 1% of the shares by the end of the acceptance period. "So far, the acceptance rate among our shareholders speaks for itself,” explained Bettina Orlopp.

For two years, Commerzbank has resisted what it described as UniCredit's "hostile” approach and accused the Milan-based bank of artificially inflating its position in the German banking group.

Already active in Germany through its subsidiary HypoVereinsbank, UniCredit says a merger could generate billions of euros in cost savings, including through the layoffs of thousands of employees.

EU Competition Commissioner Urges EU Countries to Support Cross-Border Bank Mergers

EU Competition Commissioner Teresa Ribera urged EU member states this month to support cross-border bank mergers to help complete the single market. The call came a day after Germany rejected a takeover bid by Italian bank UniCredit for German rival Commerzbank, according to Reuters.

Commissioner Ribera's comments were echoed by other EU policymakers who have recently renewed calls for cross-border bank mergers as a solution to the multi-trillion euro investment needed to finance the bloc's green and digital transformation.

Plans for a full banking union are stalling, with bankers and supervisors blaming the lack of a common deposit guarantee scheme for eurozone depositors as the biggest obstacle to a banking union.

"Completing the single market remains one of the most urgent priorities for Europe's competitiveness. Cross-border mergers of our major European banks would help in this direction. There is an urgent need for this," Ribera said, adding: "Member states should welcome these transactions for the common good."

Ribera criticized countries that call for pan-European champions but refuse to take the necessary steps to support such goals, saying: "Europe cannot simultaneously claim that it needs globally competitive firms and refuse to examine whether its analytical models adequately reflect the realities of global competition, technological transformation and investment needs.”

The government in Berlin owns a 12% stake in Commerzbank and has long objected to UniCredit's efforts to take over one of Germany's major lenders. Commerzbank has a critical role in financing German SMEs and a major presence in Frankfurt, the country's financial hub.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda “Teoria dobânzii“Citeste “Teoria dobânzii“Read “INTEREST RATE THEORY“

Ziarul BURSA

29 iunie
Ediţia din 29.06.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
asbis.ro
asbis.ro
ziarlanegru.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iun. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.2390
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5912
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.6838
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0731
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur598.3364

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
canva.site
rod-print.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb