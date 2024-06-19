Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Evercore: "US stocks are poised to rise another 10% by the end of the year"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 19 iunie

Evercore: "US stocks are poised to rise another 10% by the end of the year"

Versiunea în limba română

"The AI revolution is in its early stages, which should lead to a continued increase in profits," says Evercore's CEO

The US stock market is on track to grow another 10% by the end of the year, according to a new estimate from banking and investment advisory firm Evercore ISI, writes Business Insider.

Evercore CEO Julian Emanuel raised his year-end S&P 500 target to 6,000. Previously, Emanuel saw the index at 4,750 points by the end of 2024. According to the strategist's note, "the artificial intelligence revolution is in its early stages", which should lead to a continuous increase in profits.

Emanuel estimates earnings per share growth for S&P 500 companies of 8% this year and 5% next year.

"The pandemic has changed everything. Record stimulus, high household cash availability and low debt are supporting the consumer. Then came Artificial Intelligence. Today, the productivity potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence for every job and sector is at an inflection point. The backdrop of slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve's intention to cut interest rates, and steady (no economic) growth supported a Goldilocks situation (no ideal context, in which there is full employment, stability and steady economic growth)" , Emanuel said.

The 6,000-point level for the S&P 500 would mean a Price-Earnings multiple of 25x, based on strategist Evercore's estimates, or earnings per share of $238. From a historical perspective, it is a high valuation multiple, but below the peak reached during the dot-com bubble of 28x.

"High multiples are supported by the companies' proven track record of managing costs and maintaining/growing margins," Emanuel explained.

In the scenario where high valuation multiples hold, the S&P 500 can rise 30% to 7,000 points by the end of 2025. "A simple time/price extrapolation of previous periods when valuations were as high as today, may indicate the S&P 500 will reach 7,000 points by the last quarter of 2025/first quarter of 2026," Emanuel said.

Along with the price target increase for the S&P 500, Evercore ISI also changed its outlook for the technology sector to "Outperform" from "In-line (n.r. with overall market performance)" due to an aging population and increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence technologies.

"The sector is highly exposed to the activation and adoption of the productivity potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence. It will also benefit from structural demographic trends as corporations invest in productivity as societies age and the labor market becomes more limited over the long term," Emanuel said.

It's a similar outlook to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who expects a massive ten-year bull market driven by the adoption of AI technologies to offset labor shortages. For Evercore's Julian Emanuel, in his bull scenario, in which investors are swept up in dot-com-type exuberance, the S&P 500 may climb to 6,500 by the end of 2024.

"Stocks are far from "bubble territory,' but quick profits and abundant liquidity at a time when earnings are rising can "inflate' the index to 6,500 points," said Emanuel, quoted by Business Insider.

The S&P 500 ended this week's first trading session at 5,473 points, a new all-time high.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

19 iunie
Ediţia din 19.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
digi.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

18 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6402
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2278
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8856
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur344.9150

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb