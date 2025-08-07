Funeral of the former president: Ion Iliescu, the last journey

Versiunea în limba română

The former president of Romania, Ion Iliescu, will be buried today. Yesterday, he was laid on the catafalque in the Union Hall of the Cotroceni Palace, in the presence of representatives of the Presidential Administration and a council of priests, who officiated a religious ceremony. The catafalque was attended by former presidents Emil Constantinescu and Traian Băsescu, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, along with ministers from his cabinet, former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, top PSD leaders, including Sorin Grindeanu and Marcel Ciolacu, but also people who knew, valued, and respected him.

• The government announced the official program of the ceremonies

Today has been declared a day of national mourning. The program is as follows: 09:00-09:50 - Arrival of invitations; 10:00 - Short religious moment; 10:10 - Guard Ceremony at the Catafalc; 10:15 - Moment of silence; 10:16 - Lifting of the coffin from the catafalc, it will be carried towards the official exit from the Cotroceni Palace (route: Union Hall - Basarabilor Gallery - Hall of Honor - Canopy); At the Canopy, there are Honorary Lines made up of Armed Forces soldiers as well as the Military Music (trumpet) for Honor; The bell is rung at the Cotroceni Church; 10:20 - Departure of the procession from the Canopy / Movement of the funeral procession towards the Cotroceni Church; 10:30-11:30 - Celebration of the religious funeral service; 11:15 - Entry of the Honor Guard onto the Marinescu Plateau; 11:35 - The funeral cortege leaves the Cotroceni Palace on the Cotroceni Church-Marinescu Gate route; 11:40 - Guard of Honor - 30th Guard Brigade "Mihai Viteazul" - Marinescu Plateau; The Guard presents the last honor - lowering the flag; Singing of the National Anthem of Romania; The cortege will pass in front of the Guard; The procession will move along the route of Gheorghe Marinescu Blvd, Eroii Sanitari Blvd - Eroilor Blvd - Bagdasar Street - Panduri Road - Geniului Blvd - Răzoare Street - Salt Road - Ghencea Blvd - Ghencea Extension - Cooperative Road - Ghencea 3 Cemetery; Arrival of the funeral cortege at the Ghencea III Military Cemetery; The coffin is placed at the entrance to the cemetery on a cannon; Formation of the funeral cortege and presentation of honor; The burial takes place in the presence of family and close friends.

Several access rules have been established for the presentation of condolences, considering the state funeral. Thus, those who will arrive to present condolences must have a sober outfit in dark colors. The public will submit to an individual security check and baggage check, at the request of security personnel. Children under 14 are prohibited from accessing. Also, talking on the phone, taking photos and filming are strictly prohibited, out of respect for the solemnity of the moment. Access is prohibited with dangerous objects, weapons, large backpacks, suitcases or large luggage or other objects that may hinder access and affect the safety of visitors. The use of cameras, mobile phones or other electronic instruments is prohibited. Access will not be allowed to persons who violate or do not respect the rules of protocol and behavior. Participants are invited to respect the schedule of activities and the travel route established by the organizers, as well as the instructions of the specialized personnel of the Presidential Administration and the SPP, not to bring personal items - volumes, letters, illustrations, documents or photographs.

Ion Iliescu died at the age of 95, after 57 days of hospitalization at the "Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu" Emergency Clinical Hospital.