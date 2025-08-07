Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

US to build nuclear reactor on the Moon

O.D.
English Section / 7 august

US to build nuclear reactor on the Moon

Versiunea în limba română

The United States is preparing to take a major step in space exploration, officially announcing its intention to build a nuclear fission reactor on the surface of the Moon by 2030. The statement was made by Sean Duffy, head of NASA and also US Secretary of Transportation, in a tense geopolitical and technological context, dominated by space competition with China, informs DPA. "We are in a race to the Moon, in a race with China and to have a base on the Moon, we need energy,” Duffy said in a firm statement, which emphasizes the key role of nuclear technology in the infrastructure of the lunar future.

From Research to Deployment: The 100-kW Reactor

According to a report published by Politico, NASA is set to solicit concrete proposals from industry in the next 60 days for a 100-kilowatt reactor that could be operational within five years. The project is no longer just an idea in the lab: "We've spent hundreds of millions of dollars studying this technology. Now we're moving on to the next stage: deployment,” Duffy said.

Geopolitical stakes: First to the Moon sets the rules

Internal NASA documents reviewed by Politico highlight the strategic implications of this project. The first nation to successfully install a functioning nuclear reactor on the moon could "declare a no-go zone” around the facility, a move that could limit access for other nations and have serious diplomatic and scientific consequences. China has also announced plans for a manned mission to the Moon by the end of this decade, increasing pressure on the United States to maintain its technological lead.

Why is nuclear power needed on the Moon?

The energy issue is a fundamental one for any long-term mission to the Moon. During the lunar night, which lasts about 14 Earth days, solar energy is not available, and classic batteries or generators cannot support the demands of a permanent base. Nuclear energy offers stability, autonomy and efficiency. A 100 kW reactor could power not only survival systems and scientific laboratories, but also future industrial instruments and technologies for exploiting lunar resources, such as lunar regolith mining.

The Artemis program: returning to the Moon after 50 years

The nuclear reactor is part of the US's ambitious plan to return to the Moon with a human crew after more than half a century. The Artemis program aims to send the first crew to the lunar surface in 2027, as part of a long-term strategy to establish a permanent presence on the Moon.

In the long term, this initiative could become the cornerstone for future missions to Mars and beyond, providing a model for energy autonomy in space.

Building a nuclear reactor on the Moon is not only an engineering challenge, but also a symbol of technological and geopolitical ambition. In a world where control of space is becoming increasingly important, whoever gets there first will not only make history, but significantly influence the rules of the game for decades to come. Nuclear power could prove to be the key to a new era of space exploration, and 2030 is already on the horizon.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

07 august
Ediţia din 07.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

06 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0747
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3796
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4197
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8243
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur473.1906

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb