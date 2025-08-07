Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Russian companies step up presence at Belarusian Commodity Exchange

A.V.
English Section / 7 august

Russian companies step up presence at Belarusian Commodity Exchange

Versiunea în limba română

Companies from 60 Russian regions concluded trade transactions at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE), BelTA reports.

According to a report published by BUCE, between January and July 2025, companies from 60 Russian regions participated in buy/sell transactions on the Belarusian stock exchange platform, which is 12 regions more than in the same period in 2024. This expansion, together with the accreditation of 405 new Russian residents, contributed to a 26% increase in turnover with Russia, reaching $634 million.

BUCE data shows that Belarusian exports dominate trade, accounting for 85% of the total volume. This year, Russian companies have been particularly active in purchasing meat products, butter, powdered milk, animal feed additives and timber through the exchange. Deliveries to Belarus accounted for 14% of the total value of transactions from Russian participants, involving mainly coal, ferrous metals and related products, as well as a wide range of industrial and consumer goods. In addition, Russian resident companies used the BUCE platform to conduct transactions with companies from other Russian regions and third countries, such transit operations accounting for 1% of the total exchange transactions involving Russian participants.

The top five Russian regions by the value of contracts were Moscow Region, Leningrad Region, Smolensk Region, the Republic of Tatarstan and Belgorod Region. It is worth noting that all of these regions improved their trading performance on BUCE compared to the previous year. The highest growth rates were recorded in transactions with Belgorod Region (a 3.5-fold increase) and Smolensk Region (a two-fold increase), while Tatarstan recorded an advance of 139%, Leningrad Region - by 131% and Moscow Region - by 102%.

As of August 4, 2025, BUCE had accredited 4,663 Russian residents, including seven stockbrokers.

Public Joint Stock Company (OAO) Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange was established in 2004, with the first trading session taking place in June 2005. BUCE is one of the largest commodity exchanges in Eastern Europe. Its main function is to help Belarusian companies export their products and support foreign companies in entering the Belarusian market. The commodity exchange facilitates trade in metals, timber, agricultural products, and a wide range of industrial and consumer goods.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

adb