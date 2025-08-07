Ministry of Culture Promises Reforms Following Harsh Court of Accounts Report on Cultural Heritage Management

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Culture has reacted to the recent report by the Court of Accounts on major deficiencies in the management of the state's public and private heritage, announcing that amending the legislation in the field will become a strategic priority. The report reveals persistent structural deficiencies and serious negligence in the management of cultural assets, including accounting undervaluations, the lack of centralized records and deficiencies in the protection of historical monuments. According to a statement from the Ministry of Culture, the Court of Accounts report was addressed not only to the central institution and subordinate structures, but also to other public authorities, cultural organizations and civil society, providing a broad radiograph of the current state of cultural heritage. "A significant part of the identified aspects reflects long-standing structural dysfunctions, also reported during previous inspections. These are largely inherited deficiencies, amplified by a fragmented legislative framework, the lack of unitary procedures and limited resources in the cultural sector," the ministry's position states.

• What the new legislative reform provides

The ministry states that, since the beginning of the current leadership's mandate, it has been in the process of developing a comprehensive legislative project to review and harmonize the norms regulating the national cultural heritage - movable, immovable and intangible. The goal is to create a coherent framework, aligned with both the general legislation of the state and European practices. The new law would allow for more efficient administration, a centralized and updated record of assets and would establish mechanisms for administrative reporting based on real data. The ministry promises to carry out this process "in full transparency", in consultation with institutional partners and specialists in the field.

• What the Court of Auditors found

The Court of Auditors' report is, however, particularly critical. Following a compliance audit carried out in 2023-2024, inspectors found "significant and widespread non-compliances" in the management of cultural heritage. Among the problems identified: Massive undervaluation of assets: Approximately 60% of movable cultural assets have an accounting value of less than or equal to 10 lei, which indicates a lack of updating and appreciation of the real value of these objects; Poor classification: 97% of these assets are not classified, contrary to the legislation in force; Inaccurate inventories: The lack of a centralized and updated database makes it difficult to monitor and control the heritage; Double classification: In some cases, the same object appears classified in multiple registers, affecting the accuracy of the inventories; Poorly managed historical monuments: There have been reports of buildings of historical value being abandoned or rented out in violation of the law; International exhibitions and temporary exports: Security procedures for the transport and display of cultural goods are considered inadequate.

The Court of Auditors also draws attention to the fact that some heritage objects are erroneously registered as "consumable goods” or "inventory objects”, which affects the accounting records and the possibility of their legal protection. Among the recommendations addressed to the Ministry of Culture are: Accelerate the process of evaluating and classifying cultural goods; Clarify and update the accounting rules applicable to cultural heritage;

Review security systems in museums and impose insurance policies where appropriate; Legalize rental contracts for public buildings;

Develop specific procedures for international exhibitions and temporary exports of goods. In conclusion, the Court of Auditors' report highlights the need for a systemic and urgent reform, in which the Ministry of Culture is called upon to assume an active role, not only administratively, but also strategically, in protecting and valorizing the national cultural heritage. It remains to be seen whether the promises made will lead to real reform or whether this new alarm signal will suffer the fate of the previous ones.