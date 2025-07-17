International Robotics Championships: Romania to be represented in Slovenia and Saudi Arabia

Versiunea în limba română

Four teams from the robotics club "Inventika Place” qualified for the international stages of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), following their participation in the national phase of the competition held in partnership with the Politehnica University of Bucharest. The competition, organized by ARESWRO, is part of a global network that annually involves over 70,000 children from over 95 countries. According to the organizers, the "Inventika Place” club registered nine teams in the competition, of which four managed to qualify for the international stages, marking an important success for technical and creative education in Romania.

The teams "Fabrica de Roboţi” and "Robo Wizards”, both qualified with maximum points, will represent Romania at the World Robot Olympiad Open Championship Europe, held between September 2 and 5, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in the RoboMission Starter category. The "3 Ways of Garbage” team, with the "TriSense” project, will also compete in Ljubljana, but within the Future Innovators Junior High section (11-15 years old).

"Smart Vision Robotics 738”, the team formed by the youngest members of the club, will participate with the "RoboChef 738 - the smart pantry” project at the World Robot Olympiad Open Championship MENA, which will take place between October 24 and 26, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, in the Future Innovators Elementary section (8-12 years old).

• Support for innovation

The teams' international participation is supported by the Association of Robotics, Educational Technologies and Applied Sciences (ARTESA), which has been encouraging and supporting the performance of the "Inventika Place” club since 2023. Last year, the club's teams returned from international competitions with important awards, demonstrating the potential of young robotics enthusiasts in Romania. However, the costs associated with international travel - transportation, accommodation, equipment and participation fees - are considerable. In this regard, the ARTESA Association is calling on local partners, sponsors and supporters to support young people in transforming these qualifications into real success. "Any form of help - financial or logistical - is valuable and directly contributes to supporting these young people's passion for robotics and innovation,” the "Inventika Place” press release states.

• World Robot Olympiad

The World Robot Olympiad is one of the most prestigious robotics competitions in the world, encouraging young people to develop their creative thinking, programming skills and teamwork through technical challenges. The event brings together students, mentors and teachers from all over the world, providing a platform where STEM education comes to life.

The young inventors at "Inventika Place” remind us that the future is not only built with good ideas, but also with the concrete support of a community that believes in education, technology and excellence.