Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

International Robotics Championships: Romania to be represented in Slovenia and Saudi Arabia

O.D.
English Section / 17 iulie

International Robotics Championships: Romania to be represented in Slovenia and Saudi Arabia

Versiunea în limba română

Four teams from the robotics club "Inventika Place” qualified for the international stages of the World Robot Olympiad (WRO), following their participation in the national phase of the competition held in partnership with the Politehnica University of Bucharest. The competition, organized by ARESWRO, is part of a global network that annually involves over 70,000 children from over 95 countries. According to the organizers, the "Inventika Place” club registered nine teams in the competition, of which four managed to qualify for the international stages, marking an important success for technical and creative education in Romania.

The teams "Fabrica de Roboţi” and "Robo Wizards”, both qualified with maximum points, will represent Romania at the World Robot Olympiad Open Championship Europe, held between September 2 and 5, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in the RoboMission Starter category. The "3 Ways of Garbage” team, with the "TriSense” project, will also compete in Ljubljana, but within the Future Innovators Junior High section (11-15 years old).

"Smart Vision Robotics 738”, the team formed by the youngest members of the club, will participate with the "RoboChef 738 - the smart pantry” project at the World Robot Olympiad Open Championship MENA, which will take place between October 24 and 26, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, in the Future Innovators Elementary section (8-12 years old).

Support for innovation

The teams' international participation is supported by the Association of Robotics, Educational Technologies and Applied Sciences (ARTESA), which has been encouraging and supporting the performance of the "Inventika Place” club since 2023. Last year, the club's teams returned from international competitions with important awards, demonstrating the potential of young robotics enthusiasts in Romania. However, the costs associated with international travel - transportation, accommodation, equipment and participation fees - are considerable. In this regard, the ARTESA Association is calling on local partners, sponsors and supporters to support young people in transforming these qualifications into real success. "Any form of help - financial or logistical - is valuable and directly contributes to supporting these young people's passion for robotics and innovation,” the "Inventika Place” press release states.

World Robot Olympiad

The World Robot Olympiad is one of the most prestigious robotics competitions in the world, encouraging young people to develop their creative thinking, programming skills and teamwork through technical challenges. The event brings together students, mentors and teachers from all over the world, providing a platform where STEM education comes to life.

The young inventors at "Inventika Place” remind us that the future is not only built with good ideas, but also with the concrete support of a community that believes in education, technology and excellence.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

17 iulie
Ediţia din 17.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0722
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3658
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4475
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8473
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur468.9817

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb