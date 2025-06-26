Iran confirms: its nuclear program seriously affected by US bombings

Versiunea în limba română

Iran's nuclear facilities have suffered significant damage following recent US airstrikes, according to a statement made yesterday by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, quoted by the Tehran news agencies - IRNA, Tasnim and Mehr, information also taken over by the Israeli press. Although the Iranian official did not provide details on the extent of the damage, he acknowledged that the attacks with B-2 bombers and anti-bunker bombs were powerful enough to seriously affect the country's nuclear infrastructure. However, despite these strikes, Iranian authorities have said that their nuclear program will continue.

At the same time, the White House presented an assessment carried out by the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission, according to which the underground facility at Fordo is now considered "inoperable". According to this report, critical infrastructure was destroyed, and Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons would have been seriously affected, in the authors' opinion, for a period of several years. This statement contradicts some initial assessments, which minimized the extent of the damage. In addition, it is emphasized that such progress in limiting Iran's nuclear capabilities can only be maintained if Tehran no longer has access to nuclear materials.

In this context, Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated that his main concern is the return of IAEA inspectors to Iran to assess the consequences of the attacks on nuclear facilities and to verify stocks of enriched uranium. Iran reportedly informed the IAEA that it had taken "special measures" to protect nuclear materials and equipment, but without providing concrete details. Grossi suggests that a significant part of the enriched uranium may have survived the attacks.

On the other hand, Israeli assessments regarding the effectiveness of the attacks at Fordow are reserved. Israeli sources have told the international press - Al Jazeera and the Associated Press - that the damage is not as serious as hoped and that the results are, at this point, unsatisfactory. There is no certainty regarding the amount of uranium relocated by Iran before the attacks or how many centrifuges are still operational. It is estimated that months will be needed to obtain a complete picture of the consequences.

We note that yesterday, US President Donald Trump stated at the NATO summit that Israeli agents had entered the Fordow plant after the attacks and confirmed a "total destruction”. At the same time, the Saudi press reported, citing Israeli security sources, that a large part of the enriched uranium had been buried under the rubble, and the exact location of the stocks is known to Israel.

Amidst the conflicting reports, Israeli medical centers have begun moving patients from underground to regular wards after the end of the 12-day war with Iran. Hospitals in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Nahariya and Petah Tikvah have resumed normal operations, while special medical units, such as those for newborns and mothers, have been relocated to above-ground areas.

In Iran, authorities have begun easing internet restrictions imposed during the conflict. The Revolutionary Guards' Cyber Security Command said the communications network was returning to normal. Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi confirmed in a message posted online that internet access had been partially restored. Meanwhile, Iranian airspace remains closed, at least until 2:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT) today.

Overall, the situation in the region remains volatile, marked by uncertainties about the true extent of the damage to Iran's nuclear program, Tehran's recovery capabilities, and how regional and international actors will continue to act to control or escalate this conflict.