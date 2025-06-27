Maximum alert in the Balkans due to heatwave and fire risk

Versiunea în limba română

An intense heatwave is hitting the Balkans these days, putting emergency services in several countries in the region on alert. According to the AFP agency, temperatures are expected to reach or even exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, increasing the risk of vegetation fires, especially in coastal regions and forested areas.

• Croatia, on alert: "Let's not let fires become routine"

In Croatia, a country frequently affected by summer fires, the authorities have issued a maximum alert level, especially in the Adriatic coastal area. Over the weekend, several hectares of vegetation burned near Split, and the current weather conditions favor the rekindling of outbreaks or the emergence of new ones. Slavko Tucakovic, the head of the fire service, made a public appeal to citizens: "Let us all be responsible. We must not let fires become our daily routine.” Areas such as Dalmatia and Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, are under strict fire warnings.

• Fires and fears in Albania and Serbia

The situation is also tense in Albania, where firefighters have responded to more than a dozen fires in just 24 hours. Although most of the outbreaks have been brought under control, authorities fear that high temperatures could spark new fires in dry areas. In Serbia, temperatures are forecast to reach 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday in the capital Belgrade, which is why emergency services are on high alert. Warnings have been issued for the population, especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory conditions.

• 4,000 hectares devastated by flames on the island of Chios

More than 4,000 hectares, mostly areas with dense vegetation and agricultural land, have been devastated on the Greek island of Chios, located in the Aegean Sea, where a violent fire continued to be active on Wednesday, for the fourth consecutive day, according to firefighters and the Civil Protection Service, AFP reports. The fire, which broke out on Sunday, continues to have "disparate outbreaks", especially in the south of the island, where more than 400 intervention forces are operating, supported by "85 vehicles, four firefighting aircraft and seven helicopters", according to the fire service press office. "The fire has not yet been contained, but it is decreasing", a fire service representative told AFP.

• The danger of heat waves: a new climate normal?

The heat waves affecting Southern Europe and the Balkans are no longer isolated episodes. According to climatologists, such extreme phenomena are becoming more frequent and severe, as a direct effect of climate change. Rising temperatures, prolonged drought and dry vegetation create perfect conditions for devastating fires, in a region already vulnerable during the summer season. Authorities in the region call for responsibility and offer a series of recommendations: Avoid using open fire or carelessly throwing cigarette butts; hydrate yourself properly and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun; follow official alerts and avoid areas affected by fires; in case of smoke or fire, notify the emergency services immediately.

As the region prepares to face a hot summer, specialists warn that prevention and civic education are essential to reduce the impact of these extreme phenomena.