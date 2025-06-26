NATO moves to the next level: 5% of GDP for defense, the new minimum threshold for allied states

At a time of global instability, NATO leaders gathered yesterday at the Hague summit took a historic decision: all member states will allocate a minimum of 5% of GDP for defense and security by 2035, as stated in the final declaration of the NATO summit. This strategic decision is intended to strengthen the Alliance's collective capacity in a context in which threats are increasingly diversified and acute.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, at the opening of the North Atlantic Council leaders' session, declared: "To make NATO stronger, we have a concrete plan: for all Allies to invest 5% of GDP in defense. This decision is deeply rooted in our fundamental mission and is essential to ensure the resources necessary for our plans and the level of readiness."

According to the decision taken by NATO member states, the allocation of 5% of GDP will be divided into two major directions: at least 3.5% for basic defense needs, including achieving NATO capability targets, and up to 1.5% for strengthening critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, civil resilience, innovation and the development of the defense industrial base. Annual national plans will aim to gradually achieve this goal, and a full assessment will take place in 2029.

This decision is not only about military efficiency, but also about fairness within the Alliance. "This measure will make NATO even more fair. For too long, a single ally, the United States, has carried the lion's share of the burden. That is changing today," said Mark Rutte, who explicitly thanked US President Donald Trump for the impetus given to this change.

The NATO Secretary General said: "European Allies have already spent a trillion dollars more than in 2016, and today's decision will bring trillions more dollars to our common defense, making us stronger and fairer.”

In the final declaration of the NATO Summit, the Allies reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. The assistance provided to Kiev, including by supporting its defense industry, will be taken into account when calculating national spending. Mark Rutte said: "Russia's war against Ukraine continues. An increasingly aggressive group of adversaries is trying to divide and provoke us. There is conflict in the Middle East. Terrorism is a constant threat. And new technologies bring both opportunities and major risks. We are united in NATO, the strongest defensive alliance in history. History shows us that Europe and North America, acting together, are a winning combination. And our adversaries know this.”

The NATO Secretary General also said that the allies agreed to increase defense production, a decision that will lead to the development of the arms industry on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. With the decisions adopted in The Hague, NATO enters a new era, one in which determination, cohesion and strategic investment will define the future of Euro-Atlantic security.

The next NATO summits will be held in 2026 in Turkey and in 2027 in Albania.