Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

NATO moves to the next level: 5% of GDP for defense, the new minimum threshold for allied states

George Marinescu
English Section / 26 iunie

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, at the opening of the North Atlantic Council leaders' session, declared:"To make NATO stronger, we have a concrete plan: for all Allies to invest 5% of GDP in defense.This decision is deeply rooted in our fundamental mission and is essential to ensure.the resources necessary for our plans and the level of readiness." (Photo source: https://www.nato.int)

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, at the opening of the North Atlantic Council leaders' session, declared:"To make NATO stronger, we have a concrete plan: for all Allies to invest 5% of GDP in defense.This decision is deeply rooted in our fundamental mission and is essential to ensure.the resources necessary for our plans and the level of readiness." (Photo source: https://www.nato.int)

At a time of global instability, NATO leaders gathered yesterday at the Hague summit took a historic decision: all member states will allocate a minimum of 5% of GDP for defense and security by 2035, as stated in the final declaration of the NATO summit. This strategic decision is intended to strengthen the Alliance's collective capacity in a context in which threats are increasingly diversified and acute.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General, at the opening of the North Atlantic Council leaders' session, declared: "To make NATO stronger, we have a concrete plan: for all Allies to invest 5% of GDP in defense. This decision is deeply rooted in our fundamental mission and is essential to ensure the resources necessary for our plans and the level of readiness."

According to the decision taken by NATO member states, the allocation of 5% of GDP will be divided into two major directions: at least 3.5% for basic defense needs, including achieving NATO capability targets, and up to 1.5% for strengthening critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, civil resilience, innovation and the development of the defense industrial base. Annual national plans will aim to gradually achieve this goal, and a full assessment will take place in 2029.

This decision is not only about military efficiency, but also about fairness within the Alliance. "This measure will make NATO even more fair. For too long, a single ally, the United States, has carried the lion's share of the burden. That is changing today," said Mark Rutte, who explicitly thanked US President Donald Trump for the impetus given to this change.

The NATO Secretary General said: "European Allies have already spent a trillion dollars more than in 2016, and today's decision will bring trillions more dollars to our common defense, making us stronger and fairer.”

In the final declaration of the NATO Summit, the Allies reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine. The assistance provided to Kiev, including by supporting its defense industry, will be taken into account when calculating national spending. Mark Rutte said: "Russia's war against Ukraine continues. An increasingly aggressive group of adversaries is trying to divide and provoke us. There is conflict in the Middle East. Terrorism is a constant threat. And new technologies bring both opportunities and major risks. We are united in NATO, the strongest defensive alliance in history. History shows us that Europe and North America, acting together, are a winning combination. And our adversaries know this.”

The NATO Secretary General also said that the allies agreed to increase defense production, a decision that will lead to the development of the arms industry on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. With the decisions adopted in The Hague, NATO enters a new era, one in which determination, cohesion and strategic investment will define the future of Euro-Atlantic security.

The next NATO summits will be held in 2026 in Turkey and in 2027 in Albania.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie
Ediţia din 26.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0538
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3571
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3999
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9296
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur465.6019

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb