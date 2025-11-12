Rich Football: 150,000,000 Euro Divorce... with Other People's Money

Versiunea în limba română

The story between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr. is heading towards an unexpected ending, valued at a colossal sum - 150 million euros, a divorce that must be paid by another club in exchange for the player. At just 25 years old, Vinicius Junior, one of the most valuable players in the world, is going through perhaps the most complicated period of his career at Real Madrid. After a hesitant start to the season, the Brazilian striker seemed to be finding his rhythm again, especially since he had French superstar Kylian Mbappe by his side. For a few weeks, the offensive tandem Vinicius-Mbappe seemed to promise a golden era for the Blancos club: speed, spectacle, efficiency. However, the magic faded faster than anyone expected. In the last six matches in all competitions, Vinicius has not contributed to a single goal - a statistic that speaks volumes about the increasingly visible rift between the player and coach Xabi Alonso, but also about the loss of trust in the dressing room. According to information published by Yahoo! Sports and confirmed by Sky Sports, Real Madrid have failed in their attempt to extend Vinicius' contract. The relationship between the two parties has steadily deteriorated, reaching a critical point in recent months. Sources close to the club claim that Alonso is unhappy with the player's attitude, accusing him of a lack of tactical discipline and insufficient involvement in the defensive phase. On the other hand, Vinicius feels marginalized, convinced that he is no longer treated as a "basic man", despite his huge contribution in previous years. "The rift is real and almost irreversible", notes the Spanish press, which is already talking about an "inevitable divorce" between the Brazilian star and the club at the Santiago Bernabeu.

• Separation price

Real Madrid have set a minimum price of euro150m for Vinicius. A figure that reflects not only the player's market value, but also the club's desire not to let him go easily. Even if this decision seems more like a statement of strength than a real offer to sell, the message is clear: anyone who wants Vinicius will have to pay dearly.

Premier League clubs have watched the situation with interest, but have quietly withdrawn from the race due to the exorbitant price. In contrast, sources in international football claim that Saudi Arabia would be ready to test the waters, as they have done with other top European stars. A possible transfer to Saudi Arabia would mark not only the end of an era at Real Madrid, but also the beginning of a new phase for Vinicius - one dominated by money, not necessarily glory. For the player, such a move would mean a huge contract, possibly worth over 50 million euros per year, but also a premature retirement from top-flight football. Many sports analysts consider a move to the Gulf to be a "professional capitulation”, but admit that the financial temptation is hard to refuse. "Vinicius still has the world at his feet. But that world may no longer be Europe”, writes Marca. The height of irony is that Vinicius' decline comes just a year after he was nominated among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or, in recognition of a spectacular season, marked by decisive goals and moments of brilliance. Since then, however, his performances have faded, and his attitude on the pitch has been questionable. At a club like Real Madrid, where internal competition is ruthless, such hesitations can be fatal. In modern football, partings between stars and their clubs are no longer exceptions, but recurring episodes in an industry that feeds on spectacle, money and image. But in the case of Vinicius Jr., the separation from Real Madrid has a bitter aftertaste. It is not just a question of money - although 150 million euros makes this "divorce" one of the most expensive in the history of football - but a story of personal ambitions, internal tensions and generational changes. In a club that lives on myths, Vinicius risks becoming just a beautiful memory of a passing era.