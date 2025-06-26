Ticket fraud is rampant: Concert fans warned not to fall for online scams

Versiunea în limba română

The British government is warning concertgoers to be extremely cautious about last-minute ticket offers appearing on social media, amid an alarming increase in online fraud. According to official figures, in 2024, losses due to ticket scams exceeded 1.6 million pounds ($2.17 million), double the previous year.

• Preferred targets: young people and major festivals

Most complaints - around 3,700 - were filed with Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting center within the British Home Office. Almost half of the cases are related to ticket offers published on social media, and young people in their 20s are the most frequently targeted, representing 27% of victims. In the context of the approaching season of major festivals, such as Glastonbury, or special events, such as the much-publicized Oasis reunion, the authorities are sounding the alarm. "The enthusiasm for a sold-out concert can be destroyed in an instant when fans discover that the tickets are fake or that they have been scammed. The loss is not only financial, but also emotional,” warns Tor Garnett, commander of the Metropolitan Police in London.

• Classic tactics: fake messages and direct payments

According to the British minister for combating fraud, David Hanson, scammers are counting on the "desperation” of buyers trying to get a seat at particularly popular events. The most common methods used include unsolicited direct messages, promises of tickets that are impossible to refuse, and requests to pay by bank transfer - a clear sign of fraud. "As millions of Britons prepare for their summer of concerts, scammers are hunting for victims, promoting fake tickets or using fictitious ticketing companies,” said Hanson.

Official advice for fans: avoid buying tickets from strangers or through social media; do not make payments by bank transfer - use safe and secure methods; always check the website or resale platform, ensuring that they are authorised; report any attempted fraud to Action Fraud or the Police immediately.

In an era where cultural experiences are increasingly desired, but also easier to exploit, British authorities are urging fans to remain vigilant and informed. Otherwise, the dream of a memorable evening could turn into a costly nightmare.