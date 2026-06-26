„Ethiopia is not a safari destination; it is a journey into a living time capsule”

Versiunea în limba română

Ethiopia is one of the African countries that is intensifying its promotion efforts in emerging markets in Eastern Europe, and Romania is among the countries targeted by this country's new tourism development strategy. With the largest number of UNESCO sites on the African continent, landscapes considered unique in the world, a history of over three millennia and the ambition to become a regional hub for tourism and international conferences, Ethiopia is betting on attracting tourists interested in authentic, cultural and adventure experiences. Therefore, to learn more about the respective tourist destination, we conducted the following interview with Endegena Abebe, State Ministry for Marketing and Promotion within the Ministry of Tourism of Ethiopia, in which the country's competitive advantages, tourism infrastructure modernization projects, business opportunities for Romanian agencies and investors, as well as the prospects for strengthening tourism relations between Bucharest and Addis Ababa in the context of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states are reviewed.

Reporter: Ethiopia is often described as one of the most unique destinations in Africa. What do you consider to be the country's most important tourist assets that international visitors should discover?

Endegena Abebe: Ethiopia stands out as a truly unique destination, mainly due to the impressive concentration of UNESCO World Heritage sites, unparalleled in Africa. The country combines thousands of years of history and archaeology, vibrant indigenous cultures, and dramatic, almost alien landscapes that can be found nowhere else on the continent. Top tourist attractions for international visitors to explore include the 12th-century rock-hewn churches of Lalibela, an architectural masterpiece carved entirely from volcanic rock, the obelisks of Aksum, and the 17th-century castles of Gondar. Another highlight is the Omo Valley, home to several traditional tribes-such as the Hamar, Karo, and Mursi-who have preserved their ancestral customs, body adornments, and ceremonies over the centuries. Then there's the Danakil Depression, which offers otherworldly landscapes of neon-yellow sulfur springs, bubbling lava lakes and vast salt flats, and the Addis Ababa National Museum, home to the famous 3.2-million-year-old hominid fossil, Lucy. Visitors can also experience legendary Ethiopian coffee ceremonies and discover the origins of Arabica coffee in the country's native mountain forests.

• Ethiopia sees 15% increase in foreign tourist arrivals

Reporter: How has Ethiopia's tourism sector developed in recent years, and what are your ministry's main priorities for the coming years?

Endegena Abebe: Ethiopia's tourism sector has developed rapidly, becoming one of the central pillars of the national economy. Driven by government reforms, flagship urban regeneration initiatives such as "Dine for the Nation” and the expansion of the "Visit Ethiopia” digital platform, the country has seen a 15% increase in international arrivals, welcoming millions of visitors and generating billions of dollars in revenue. The Ministry of Tourism has set the following strategic priorities for the coming years: destination development - upgrading iconic sites such as Fasil Ghebbi and Lalibela and expanding new world-class recreational spaces and green areas (such as the Gorgora and Beautifying Sheger projects); updating the national tourism policy to align infrastructure, marketing and investment strategies with international standards; positioning Addis Ababa as a leading international conference center (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions); developing sustainable eco-tourism in regions such as the Bale Mountains and implementing strong and aggressive digital marketing and identifying new markets in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe, including Romania, as part of a new strategy.

Reporter: Ethiopia is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites. What destinations would you particularly recommend to European visitors to Ethiopia for the first time?

Endegena Abebe: For European visitors to Ethiopia for the first time, the ideal introduction to the country's heritage is the Historical Route, which blends perfectly with the spectacular natural landscapes. Three UNESCO sites that are a must-see offers an extraordinary combination of ancient history, unique architecture and dramatic landscapes. The first is the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela.

Often called the "Eighth Wonder of the World”, these comprise 11 monolithic medieval churches carved directly into the rock. The second is Fasil Ghebbi, Gondar, a 17th-century royal fortress that is considered the "Camelot of Africa”, home to impressive castles that combine Portuguese, Indian and Ethiopian architectural styles. The last is the Simien Mountains National Park, which offers spectacular cliffs and is home to endemic species such as gelada baboons.

• "Visit Ethiopia” - the best tourism ambassador in the African country

Reporter: What initiatives is the Ethiopian government implementing to attract more international tourists and improve the visitor experience?

Endegena Abebe: Ethiopia is implementing major infrastructure projects, developing the centralized digital platform "Visit Ethiopia”, simplifying visa procedures and expanding the promotion of regional and historical heritage, through new initiatives aimed at stimulating the economy and attracting more international visitors. The digital platform "Visit Ethiopia” is actually an artificial intelligence-based portal that allows travelers to virtually explore destinations, easily book accommodation and access logistical information before arrival. Also, to capitalize on the millions of passengers in transit through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia introduced a policy that allows transit passengers to enter the country without a visa for a period of up to 7 days, also benefiting from dedicated fast-track lanes at Bole International Airport. Moreover, new technologies implemented at border points have modernized the process of granting visas on arrival, reducing the processing time to just a few minutes.

Reporter: Romanian travelers are increasingly interested in authentic cultural and adventure tourism. What experiences can Ethiopia offer that set it apart from other African destinations?

Endegena Abebe: All of the above applies here. Ethiopia stands out from traditional African safari destinations with its deep-rooted ancient history, UNESCO sites, vibrant indigenous cultures and spectacular geological contrasts. Unlike wildlife-focused destinations, Ethiopia offers European travelers a glimpse into a civilization that has not been colonized.

Reporter: How do you assess the current level of tourism cooperation between Ethiopia and Romania and where do you see the greatest opportunities for growth?

Endegena Abebe: As the two countries celebrate 60 years of official diplomatic relations, the greatest opportunities for development lie in several strategic pillars. The current level of tourism cooperation between Ethiopia and Romania is emerging and full of potential, evolving from modest historical trade relations to an active and strategic diplomatic partnership. Although direct tourist flows remain relatively low, recent high-level engagements - including the update of the "Romania-Africa Strategy” and the bilateral discussions in Addis Ababa - have explicitly identified tourism as a priority sector for mutual development.

• Opportunities offered by Ethiopia to Romanian tour operators

Reporter: What opportunities exist for Romanian travel agencies and tour operators interested in developing tourism packages and partnerships with Ethiopian counterparts?

Endegena Abebe: For Romanian travel agencies and tour operators, the still underexplored Ethiopian market offers the advantage of being a pioneer in Eastern Europe. As Romanian tourists increasingly value personalized, budget-flexible and niche-oriented experiences over mass packages, establishing direct business-to-business (B2B) relationships represents a profitable commercial opportunity.

Reporter: Are there any incentives, programs or collaborative projects that Ethiopia is prepared to offer to Romanian tourism companies interested in promoting Ethiopia as a destination?

Endegena Abebe: Ethiopia offers a range of investment incentives, diplomatic support for promotion and joint infrastructure initiatives, specifically designed to encourage foreign tourism companies to promote the country. As part of the "Homegrown Economic Reform” economic reform agenda, the government has adopted a market-oriented model that actively encourages Romanian tour operators. Through the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government regularly organizes and sponsors comprehensive tours for tour operators and foreign journalists. Romanian agencies wishing to promote Ethiopia can collaborate with the Romanian Embassy in Addis Ababa to participate in these fact-finding visits. Ministry of Tourism provides common spaces at major international tourism fairs, allowing Romanian agencies to exhibit and distribute promotional materials alongside local suppliers. Moreover, for foreign investors in tourism in our country, we offer up to 100% exemption from customs duties on capital goods such as specialized safari vehicles, geotourism equipment or materials for building eco-lodges. At the same time, foreign investors developing niche sustainable projects (eco-lodges, adventure tourism centers, etc.) can benefit from reduced corporate tax rates and significant investment deductions in the first year.

Reporter: What message would you like to convey to Romanian citizens who know little about Ethiopia and are thinking of visiting the country for the first time?

Endegena Abebe: For Romanian citizens thinking of visiting Ethiopia for the first time, the essential message is simple: Ethiopia is not a safari destination; it is a journey into a living time capsule. Ethiopia is a place where exploration and experience go hand in hand, and where you will always have reasons to return. The country offers a travel experience that contradicts the usual stereotypes about Africa, replacing mass tourism with profound historical and geographical revelations. And among the arguments offered are the following: Ethiopia is a country with strong roots in Orthodox Christianity, an area where you will find unexpected cultural resonance; walking among the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela or participating in the Timkat (Boboteaza) festival, alongside thousands of pilgrims dressed in white, recalls the deep spirituality of the painted monasteries of Bucovina, but on a monumental and much older scale; Ethiopia's landscapes defy expectations, from the roads through the green and steep valleys of the Simien Mountains to the Danakil Depression, a surreal, neon-colored volcanic desert that seems detached from the planet Mars; Participating in the traditional coffee ceremony is not a spectacle for tourists, but a genuine, centuries-old gesture of peace, community and respect offered to each guest.

• Ten-Year Plan to Strengthen Romanian-Ethiopian Relations

Reporter: Looking ahead, what is your vision for strengthening people-to-people ties and tourism exchanges between Ethiopia and Romania in the next decade?

Endegena Abebe: The vision for the next ten years is based on transforming Ethiopia and Romania from distant diplomatic partners into mutually valued cultural and tourism hubs, united by shared heritage, digital innovation and community-oriented exchanges. Going beyond the traditional model of transactional tourism, the two countries can develop authentic people-to-people connections through four strategic pillars. The first concerns the creation of a bridge on religious heritage and should include the creation of a bilateral spiritual tourist route linking the painted monasteries of Bucovina and Moldovita to the rock-hewn sanctuaries of Lalibela and Axum, as well as clerical and academic exchanges. The second pillar concerns the achievement of academic and youth mobility, through university partnerships based on the Erasmus+ program and bilateral collaborations between Romanian institutions in the field of technology and hospitality and Ethiopian universities (such as Addis Ababa University), but also through summer programs in which Romanian youth participate in Ethiopian environmental initiatives (such as the Green Legacy reforestation campaign) and experience the life of local communities. The third pillar refers to the establishment of joint "Technology for Heritage” centers, which will lead to the capitalization of the Romanian IT sector for the development of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platforms dedicated to UNESCO sites in Ethiopia, and to the promotion of Addis Ababa and Bucharest as complementary hubs for digital nomads, with special incentives for creatives, travel vloggers and technology professionals. The last pillar refers to direct aviation and connectivity by establishing a direct commercial route or an optimized code-share system between Bucharest (OTP) and Addis Ababa (ADD) through Ethiopian Airlines and by transforming Addis Ababa into the main access point for Romanian tourists traveling to East Africa, through simplified digital e-visa processes and special stopover programs in the city.

Reporter: Ethiopia has a rich history, diverse cultures and spectacular natural landscapes. If you had to convince a Romanian tourist to visit Ethiopia in just one minute, what would be the key arguments?

Endegena Abebe: Ethiopia is not a safari; it is the ultimate journey into living history, where you can discover an unexpected spiritual home. As a representative of a culture shaped by Orthodox Christianity, you will immediately feel a strong connection. Visiting our 800-year-old rock-hewn churches in Lalibela is reminiscent of the spirituality of the painted monasteries of Bucovina, but they are carved entirely from volcanic rock. Then you will discover a completely unique African civilization, with the ancient Ge'ez alphabet, traditional gastronomy and a 13-month calendar, where you will literally step back in time, admire unique natural landscapes and be treated everywhere as a member of our family.

Reporter: Thank you.