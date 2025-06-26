Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Amazon on fire: burned areas more than twice the average of the last four decades

O.D.
English Section / 26 iunie

Amazon on fire: burned areas more than twice the average of the last four decades

Versiunea în limba română

Brazil, host of the upcoming UN climate conference (COP30), is facing a serious ecological crisis: forest and vegetation fires in 2024 have devastated more than 30 million hectares, equivalent to an area larger than Italy. According to a study published by the monitoring network MapBiomas, the affected area is 62% larger than the average recorded between 1985 and 2023, which marks a new alarming record for the largest country in Latin America.

The Amazon, the epicenter of the ecological disaster

The most affected territories are those in the Brazilian Amazon region, where 15.6 million hectares have burned - more than twice the average of the last four decades, with an increase of 117%. The rainforest, considered the "green lungs of the planet,” is suffering damage that may be irreversible. "When the forest burns, it loses its moisture and its vegetation cover, and this changes its entire microclimate, making it more vulnerable to new fires,” explained Felipe Martenexen, research coordinator at MapBiomas, in a press conference.

Human factor, the main culprit

Although Brazil faced a severe drought last year, researchers warn that the vast majority of fires are caused by human activities, often illegal - to expand agriculture and pastures. This reality contradicts the narrative that fire is an inevitable natural phenomenon in this area. Since 1985, almost a quarter of Brazil's territory (24%) has been affected by fires at least once, according to data from MapBiomas, which monitors environmental changes using satellite images.

A wake-up call before COP30

This situation comes at a critical moment, as Brazil prepares to be in the international spotlight: the city of Belem, located in the heart of the Amazon, will host the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in November 2025. The fact that the host country is facing such ecological losses just before the event puts immense pressure on Brazilian authorities to demonstrate concrete and effective measures to combat deforestation and fires.

The MapBiomas study renews the essential question: can Brazil protect the Amazon before the damage becomes irreversible? And, more broadly, can the international community act quickly and with solidarity enough to protect the planet's most important tropical ecosystem? The answers may begin to take shape at COP30, but the facts on the ground indicate the urgency of a radical change in approach to managing natural resources. Until then, the Amazon continues to burn.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie
Ediţia din 26.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0538
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3571
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3999
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9296
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur465.6019

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
ccib.ro
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb