Extreme temperatures in southeastern Europe

Versiunea în limba română

The heat wave is taking over large areas of Europe. Temperatures in southeastern Europe reached extreme levels earlier than in other years. According to Greece's meteorological office, three regions in the country experienced temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded in early June. Cyprus' weather authority has issued an extreme heat warning, with temperatures on the Mediterranean island expected to reach 44 degrees Celsius in some areas. "The high temperatures represent a risk for vulnerable people such as the elderly and small children," the authority said and urged the population to comply with the authorities' instructions. In general, doctors advise people to avoid outdoor activities during the day, drink enough fluids and wear loose, light-colored clothing. Turkey was also hit by a heat wave, with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius. The Weather Service says temperatures are 8 to 12 degrees above average for the period. Meteorologist Orhan Sen told CNN Turk that today's temperatures could be harbingers of extreme heatwaves in July and August. Because of the persistent heat and drought in the region, there are heightened fears of wildfires - especially in Greece, where large areas were engulfed in flames last summer. This year, 3,543 small and medium-sized forest fires have already been recorded at the beginning of May - a 22% increase on the previous year, according to Greece's fire department. One of the reasons is the very dry winter, which caused drought in certain regions of this country. As a result, fires - whether they were started intentionally or caused by negligence - spread quickly.