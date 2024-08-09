Versiunea în limba română

Pointed at from many directions, on grounds of sports performance and doping, China has reminded itself that the most effective defense is attack. China's anti-doping agency (CHINA) has asked the International Testing Agency (ITA) to step up testing of athletes in the United States after American sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for the banned substance trenbolone. CHINADA earlier this week accused the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of double standards, saying their American counterparts did "everything possible" to exonerate US athletes, while accusing CHINADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA/WADA ) of cover-ups, informs Reuters. Knighton tested positive for trenbolone this year but was not suspended for the Paris Olympics after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by tainted meat. The USADA president spoke openly about 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but were allowed to compete. CHINADA stated that trenbolone is a common contaminant in the United States, and athletes everywhere, including those in the US, should pay special attention to meat contamination. Citing a recent AMA/WADA statement, it said 31 percent of American athletes were inadequately tested in the 12 months before the Tokyo Games. "In light of the above, we strongly request the International Testing Agency (ITA) to step up the testing of US athletes," CHINADA said in a statement posted on its WeChat account. "We also strongly recommend that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) strengthen anti-doping oversight of US athletics, prevent doping risks, and strictly investigate relevant cases in an effort to truly protect the rights and interests of legitimate interests of clean athletes around the world and to rebuild the confidence of global athletes in fair play," the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency added.

Coincidentally or not, the top two positions in the medal standings are the USA and China. Yesterday, the leader of the ranking was the USA, with a total of 94 medals, of which 27 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze. China is in second place, with 65 medals, 25 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze. Australia was third with a total of 41 medals, 18 gold, 12 silver, 11 bronze.