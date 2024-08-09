Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

JO: China counterattacks, demands anti-doping controls for Americans

O.D.
English Section / 9 august

JO: China counterattacks, demands anti-doping controls for Americans

Versiunea în limba română

Pointed at from many directions, on grounds of sports performance and doping, China has reminded itself that the most effective defense is attack. China's anti-doping agency (CHINA) has asked the International Testing Agency (ITA) to step up testing of athletes in the United States after American sprinter Erriyon Knighton tested positive for the banned substance trenbolone. CHINADA earlier this week accused the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) of double standards, saying their American counterparts did "everything possible" to exonerate US athletes, while accusing CHINADA and the World Anti-Doping Agency (AMA/WADA ) of cover-ups, informs Reuters. Knighton tested positive for trenbolone this year but was not suspended for the Paris Olympics after an arbitrator found the result was likely caused by tainted meat. The USADA president spoke openly about 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics but were allowed to compete. CHINADA stated that trenbolone is a common contaminant in the United States, and athletes everywhere, including those in the US, should pay special attention to meat contamination. Citing a recent AMA/WADA statement, it said 31 percent of American athletes were inadequately tested in the 12 months before the Tokyo Games. "In light of the above, we strongly request the International Testing Agency (ITA) to step up the testing of US athletes," CHINADA said in a statement posted on its WeChat account. "We also strongly recommend that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) strengthen anti-doping oversight of US athletics, prevent doping risks, and strictly investigate relevant cases in an effort to truly protect the rights and interests of legitimate interests of clean athletes around the world and to rebuild the confidence of global athletes in fair play," the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency added.

Coincidentally or not, the top two positions in the medal standings are the USA and China. Yesterday, the leader of the ranking was the USA, with a total of 94 medals, of which 27 gold, 35 silver and 32 bronze. China is in second place, with 65 medals, 25 gold, 23 silver and 17 bronze. Australia was third with a total of 41 medals, 18 gold, 12 silver, 11 bronze.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 august
Ediţia din 09.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9767
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5539
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3122
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7704
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur350.7813

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
energyexpo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb