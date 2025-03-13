Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Methane's Unexpected Impact on Ozone Layer Recovery

O.D.
English Section / 13 martie

Methane's Unexpected Impact on Ozone Layer Recovery

Versiunea în limba română

A team of scientists in China has found that an increase in methane emissions could have a surprising positive effect on future ozone layer recovery. The finding, which could influence government policies on climate change, was recently published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences by researchers at Beijing Normal University.

The Essential Role of the Ozone Layer

The ozone layer acts as a protective shield for the Earth, blocking harmful ultraviolet radiation. Although international efforts have helped reduce the use of ozone-depleting substances, its full recovery is uncertain due to global climate change and human activities.

Methane and its Dual Effects

According to the study, methane plays a paradoxical role in the atmosphere. On the one hand, it is a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming, and on the other hand, its chemical interactions can stimulate the recovery of the stratospheric ozone layer. Professor Xie Fei, the coordinator of the study, explains: "Just as ozone can be harmful at ground level but beneficial in the stratosphere, methane has dual effects that need to be carefully analyzed."

Modeling the impact of methane

Chinese researchers used the RCP 8.5 climate scenario to analyze the impact of methane, carbon dioxide and ocean temperature on the ozone layer up to 2050. This scenario assumes high greenhouse gas emissions and increased global warming. The results showed that an increase in methane emissions could significantly accelerate the recovery of the ozone layer, especially over the Arctic and Antarctic. This discovery could have major implications for strategies to combat climate change.

Implications for climate policy

Professor Xie emphasizes the importance of these results: "Our goal is to provide a clear picture of the future of the ozone layer and help policymakers adopt effective policies." His team plans to continue research to include other factors that influence this process. The discovery raises new questions about the balance between reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the ozone layer, suggesting that solutions to climate change are more complex than previously thought.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 martie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 martie
Ediţia din 13.03.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Mar. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9771
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5636
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1699
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9026
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur427.5571

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
energyexpo.ro
hipo.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
pptt.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb