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PNRR: 100 million lei investment in schools

O.D.
English Section / 29 iunie

PNRR: 100 million lei investment in schools

A large project financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth approximately 100 million lei, was completed by the Iaşi County Council, aiming to modernize and equip 107 pre-university education units in the county. The investment included new furniture, teaching materials and digital equipment for schools, kindergartens and related units, in an effort to modernize the educational infrastructure and reduce the gaps between urban and rural areas.

Digital laboratories and modernized classrooms

The President of the Iaşi County Council, Costel Alexe, emphasized that the true value of the project is not measured only in numbers, but also in the impact on students and teachers. "Beyond the huge financial value, for me the most important thing is the joy in the eyes of a student who discovers a new laboratory or the chance for a teacher to teach to European standards,” he said. The project equipped: 78 computer laboratories in primary schools, middle schools, high schools and related units; 3 computer laboratories for kindergartens; 1,534 classrooms and spaces for extracurricular activities with modern digital equipment; 1,483 classrooms and groups with new furniture and teaching materials.

Investments in science laboratories and school offices

The modernization also included 75 science laboratories, equipped with specific furniture and materials. Of these, 62 received additional digital equipment for modern teaching and learning activities. At the same time, the project targeted: 162 school offices and psycho-pedagogical assistance offices; sports halls equipped with furniture, sports materials and digital equipment.

An important component of the investment was dedicated to vocational and technical education. Thus, the following were modernized: 19 practical workshops, equipped with specialized materials and equipment; 24 workshops equipped with advanced digital technologies and components. According to the authorities, these investments aim to prepare a future workforce adapted to the requirements of the modern economy and accelerate the process of digitalization of education.

Call to schools: "Use these laboratories daily"

Present at the event, Luciana Antoci, education advisor in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, sent a message to the directors and teachers of the beneficiary units, urging them to permanently use the new facilities. "The real investment is not in euros, but in the trust we instill in our students. If through these facilities at least one child from Iaşi chooses to stay in the country and become an engineer, teacher, doctor, programmer or researcher, then all the efforts were worth it," she said. The Education Advisor emphasized that the laboratories and equipment purchased must be transformed into working tools used daily, so that the investment produces real effects on the quality of the educational process.

The modernization of the 107 school units aims to create study conditions comparable to European standards and provide equal development opportunities for students, regardless of their background.

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