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"Summer on the Street", creative camp at the Village Museum

O.D.
English Section / 25 iunie

Source photo: facebook/ Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti"

Source photo: facebook/ Muzeul National al Satului "Dimitrie Gusti"

Versiunea în limba română

The "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum invites children this summer to participate in the "Summer on the Street" creative camp, which will take place from July 6 to 31. The program includes numerous workshops designed to transform the holiday into an experience close to the atmosphere of the Romanian village and the universe of childhood spent with grandparents.

According to a press release from the organizers, children will have the opportunity to spend four weeks in a rustic and friendly setting, participating in activities coordinated by folk craftsmen and artists from across the country.

Traditional crafts and artistic activities

Participants will be able to discover the secrets of pottery, weaving and clay modeling, as well as the making of dolls, ornaments and folk masks. The program also includes painting and drawing workshops, icon painting on glass and wood, egg dyeing, wool felting and folk dances. The activities are designed to familiarize children with Romanian traditions and crafts, in an interactive and creative way. The novelty of the 2026 edition is represented by the introduction of workshops that have enjoyed the appreciation of children, parents and teachers in recent months. Thus, the offer has been completed with woodworking courses, Romanian folk singing, theater, engraving, blacksmithing, as well as workshops dedicated to aromas, flowers and medicinal plants. The workshops take place from Monday to Friday, between 9:00 and 13:00. Every day, between 11:00 and 12:00, children will benefit from an entertainment break organized at Scena Dumitra. Each workshop is designed for between five and 15 participants.

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