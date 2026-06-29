Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
The World Cup of Prejudice

The World Cup of Prejudice

Dan Nicolaie
English Section / 29 iunie

Versiunea în limba română

Dan Nicolaie

Before this 48-team World Cup began, the prophets of football apocalypse had already painted the picture. The tournament was going to be buried under an avalanche of exotic, unknown teams and, in their opinion, completely unsuitable for the biggest stage of football. Haiti, Curacao, Panama, Uzbekistan - these were the names uttered with a mixture of contempt and panic. They were supposed to be proof that FIFA, in its pursuit of money and new markets, was turning the World Cup into a kind of planetary festival with balls and colorful shirts.

But football has a bad habit of not respecting pre-written scripts.

Halfway through the demonstration, reality looks a little different. Haiti lost to Brazil and Morocco, which is no shame for anyone. Curacao conceded seven goals to Germany, but then drew with Ecuador. Panama narrowly lost to Ghana and Croatia. Uzbekistan didn't do much, and Tunisia seemed outclassed. Nothing spectacular, nothing historic, nothing that would change world football. But nothing that would ruin the tournament either.

Instead, the real disappointments come from elsewhere. From places no one expected. Turkey arrived at the World Cup with ambitions and a generation that was much talked about. The result? Two defeats and elimination before the last match. The Czech Republic managed to leave the competition after a run that combined a lack of inspiration with a lack of efficiency. And Scotland, it must be said without reserve, offered one of the most difficult footballs to watch at this tournament. A tortured victory against Haiti, then two matches in which attacking seemed an optional activity.

It's an interesting lesson. When FIFA increased the number of participants, critics started from the premise that small teams would lower the level of competition. But football doesn't work on the basis of a birth certificate or a federation's budget. There are modest teams that know their limits and play organized. And there are teams with tradition that enter the field as if they received an invitation to the World Cup in the mail and are still not convinced that they should participate.

Here comes the great irony. UEFA has always viewed the expansion of the World Cup with suspicion. European officials have talked about quality, about tradition, about protecting the value of the competition. FIFA has talked about globalization, representation and the development of football outside its established borders.

So far, the table seems to prove those at the world forum right. Not because all the small teams impressed. They didn't. But because the argument of catastrophe has not materialized. It wasn't Haiti that ruined the World Cup. Not Curacao. Not Panama. Not even Tunisia or Uzbekistan.

If anyone spoiled the show, it was a few European teams that came with a full reputation and an empty tank. Maybe the real problem isn't that there are too many teams playing in the World Cup. Maybe the problem is that some of the so-called "big" ones have come to believe that their mere presence is already a spectacle. And that's something that neither UEFA nor FIFA can fix by changing the format.

For now, in the political match between FIFA and UEFA, the score is surprising. Not because FIFA has definitively won the dispute. We're halfway there. But because the Europeans' main argument - that small teams will turn the World Cup into a farce - has hit a snag. At this tournament, some of the smallest teams played exactly as they could. Some of the big ones played far below what they should have. And the difference between the two categories is bigger than it seems. In the first case, you have a limit. In the second, you have a failure.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda “Teoria dobânzii“Citeste “Teoria dobânzii“Read “INTEREST RATE THEORY“

Ziarul BURSA

29 iunie
Ediţia din 29.06.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
asbis.ro
asbis.ro
ziarlanegru.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Iun. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.2390
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5912
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.6838
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0731
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur598.3364

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
canva.site
rod-print.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb