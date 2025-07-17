Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

University Europe: the right to education and the illusion of performance

O.D.
English Section / 17 iulie

University Europe: the right to education and the illusion of performance

Versiunea în limba română

Europe is praised around the world for offering free or almost free university education. In many countries, students pay only a modest administrative fee, sometimes less than 500 euros per year. According to a ZeroHedge analysis, the free university model in Europe is often seen as a triumph of modern society. In Germany, France or the Nordic countries, university is open to everyone, without huge debts like in the US. On paper, it is a recipe for equality: anyone can study, regardless of income.

What is hiding behind this seemingly perfect model?

Full halls, overworked teachers, "crowded" courses, wide access also means that universities are crowded. At many faculties, a typical course can have hundreds of students. Teachers no longer have time for individual discussions, and students sometimes become just "a number on a list." According to ZeroHedge, teaching is often rigid: you come, you listen, you take notes, you leave. Little interaction, zero debate, almost no space for new ideas. The system seems more concerned with "delivering” degrees than with training thinkers.

All on the same path, no detours or stops

Another important aspect: the European system is very standardized. Programs are fixed, and changing educational paths is difficult. If you get on the wrong path, it's hard to reorient yourself. In many countries, such as Germany or France, children are directed towards certain careers from a young age. If you don't get on the "right path” from the beginning, it's hard to catch up later. Did you miss the start? Bad luck.

Where is the creativity?

Another flaw identified in the analysis: European university systems are not designed for those who ask questions or break out of the mold. Do you want to combine arts with technology? Or create your own specialization? In many places, this is impossible. The university becomes a factory: everyone enters through the same gate, follows the same rules, and leaves with the same diploma. Those who think differently are often marginalized.

What do others do differently?

The American system, although expensive, offers more flexibility. Students choose their courses, can change fields, take breaks, or create their own paths. Universities compete with each other and try to attract students with interesting and innovative programs. Of course, price is a major issue. But there, the idea of "academic freedom” has real meaning. In Europe, "freedom” often means just the absence of a fee.

Some telling examples

ZeroHedge also offers some concrete examples. Sweden: Many start college after 25, the system is slow and difficult to adapt. Italy: High dropout rates, many students spend years in university without being able to finish. France: Public universities are free, but the best schools are, in fact, those that do not follow this "for all” model.

To the question "What should be changed?” the analysis answers: More flexibility: students should be able to change their direction without penalties; More interaction: smaller classes, more dialogue, more accessible teachers; More academic freedom: interdisciplinary combinations, space for innovation; More institutional diversity: universities that compete on ideas, not just on degrees.

Free education is a noble ideal and must be preserved, but quality, flexibility and humanity are equally important. A system that treats everyone the same may seem fair, but in reality, it fails many. Education is not just about information, but also inspiration.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

17 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 17 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei

Ziarul BURSA

17 iulie
Ediţia din 17.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0722
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3658
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4475
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8473
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur468.9817

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
industrylink.eu
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb