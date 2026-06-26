Bucharesters increasingly dissatisfied with traffic and congestion

Versiunea în limba română

Time spent in traffic remains the biggest source of dissatisfaction for the capital's residents. According to a survey conducted by Cosmopolis through the iVox Research platform, 7 out of 10 Bucharesters declare themselves dissatisfied with urban mobility. More than half of the respondents (52%) spend over an hour in traffic every day for essential activities such as going to work, taking their children to school or shopping. Of these, 31.7% spend between 1 and 2 hours in traffic, and 20.3% exceed 2 hours. Only 19.3% manage to fit in under 30 minutes.

• Congestion, pollution and lack of green spaces

In addition to traffic, other major problems in the city are congestion (68.3%), pollution and lack of green spaces (49.7%), and lack of parking spaces (45.4%). For approximately one in two residents, parking is one of the most important difficulties of urban life. The survey shows that traveling to and from work is the most time-consuming activity for over 60% of respondents.

In the scenario where they had more free time, almost half of the participants (49.4%) would choose rest, 35% would spend more time with their partner, and 31.7% would focus on sports and wellness activities. Only 14.4% would use this time to earn additional income.

• Increased interest in the "10-minute city”

One of the most important results of the survey indicates a change in mentality regarding housing: 78% of Bucharest residents say they would consider moving to an area where all facilities are within a maximum of 10 minutes' walk. Also, 75.8% consider green spaces in the vicinity of the home to be essential, followed by commercial areas (33%) and medical services (29.1%). When choosing a home, the main criteria are green spaces (71.9%), the presence of a supermarket in the complex (52%), sports infrastructure (32.4%) and educational infrastructure (30.4%).

• Change in urban model

Representatives of the developer Cosmopolis claim that the data confirm a structural change in housing preferences. "People are no longer buying just square meters, but a lifestyle that gives them back their time,” said Gabriel Voicu, Chief Commercial Officer Cosmopolis. The survey "Quality of life and preferences for modern residential complexes" was conducted on a sample of 1,002 respondents, of which 612 from Bucharest and Ilfov, using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) methodology.