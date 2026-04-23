Canada enters the race for commercial space launches

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Canadian authorities have announced their intention to allow commercial space launches from national territory, in a move that aims to both develop a strategic industry and reduce dependence on the United States. The initiative comes at a time when the global space services market is booming, and competition between states to attract investment in this field is becoming increasingly intense, Reuters reports.

• Broken launch regulation bill

The Ottawa government has presented a bill that would allow Canadian authorities to regulate and supervise commercial rocket launches, as well as the return to Earth of space vehicles. According to the Ministry of Transport, the legislative framework is designed to create favorable conditions for investment and to support the development of the infrastructure necessary for a competitive space sector. "This initiative could attract billions of dollars in investment, generate well-paid jobs and contribute to economic diversification," the official statement said.

• The only G7 country without its own launch capacity

Currently, Canada is the only G7 country that does not have its own space launch facilities, relying mainly on American infrastructure. This dependence has become increasingly problematic in the context of trade tensions and the desire for strategic autonomy, especially in cutting-edge areas such as the aerospace industry.

• Investments and strategic ambitions

To make up for the gap, Canadian authorities recently announced an investment of 200 million Canadian dollars in a spaceport to be built in the province of Nova Scotia. In parallel, Canada intends to join a NATO initiative aimed at developing a common network of space launch capabilities for member states. Official estimates indicate that the commercial launch industry could reach a value of approximately 40 billion Canadian dollars. Although it aims to reduce its dependence on the United States, Canada remains a traditional partner in the space field.

Recently, Colonel Jeremy Hansen became the first non-American citizen involved in a mission to the Moon, marking an important moment in bilateral collaboration, informs the Canadian press. Canada is also known for its technological contributions, such as the Canadarm robotic arms, used on both the American space shuttles and the International Space Station.

• An economic and geopolitical stake

The decision to develop its own launch capabilities reflects a change of strategy: from the role of a technological partner to that of an independent actor in the global space market. In a context marked by economic competition and geopolitical transformations, autonomous access to space is becoming not only a commercial opportunity, but also an essential element of security and technological sovereignty.