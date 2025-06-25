Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Chios Island in State of Emergency Due to Devastating Wildfires

O.D.
English Section / 25 iunie

Photo source: politischios.gr

Photo source: politischios.gr

Versiunea în limba română

The island of Chios, located in the northeastern Aegean Sea, has been placed in a state of emergency due to the wildfires that have been severely affecting it since Sunday, announced the Minister of Civil Protection of Greece, Giannis Kefalogiannis, quoted by AFP. "The state of emergency has been declared to allow local authorities to intervene quickly with all necessary means," said the official, who was present on the scene. Chios is the fifth largest island in Greece and a popular tourist destination.

Critical situation: Five active outbreaks, violent winds

Five separate outbreaks of fire are burning on the island, and the authorities have mobilized: 190 firefighters, 38 emergency vehicles, 13 helicopters, 4 tanker planes. Another 170 firefighters and 30 fire engines were expected to help with the firefighting efforts. The island's mayor, Ioannis Malafis, described the situation as "very difficult” with winds reaching a Beaufort force of 6. "If the wind had calmed down a little bit, we could have brought the fires under control. But it has not stopped at all,” he told the newspaper iEidiseis. Ten villages were evacuated on Sunday, as well as hundreds of asylum seekers staying in a reception centre. Seven more villages were evacuated on Monday as the flames spread.

Greece increasingly vulnerable to fires

Greece, like other Mediterranean countries, is being hit hard by climate change, which is increasing the frequency and severity of wildfires. Strong winds, prolonged drought and high temperatures create the perfect setting for such disasters.

A severe heatwave is expected in the coming days, with temperatures likely to exceed 40°C, including in Athens, further complicating firefighting operations. Chios was also badly affected in the summer of 2012, when major fires devastated thousands of hectares of forest and orchards, endangering the population and tourist infrastructure. 2024 was also one of the warmest years on record in Greece, according to the National Meteorological Agency. The current situation requires rapid international mobilization and a reassessment of fire prevention plans in the context of the global climate crisis.

