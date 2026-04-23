Cycling unity: Tour of Romania to start, for the first time, from Chişinău

Versiunea în limba română

The 58th edition of the Tour of Romania cycling race, scheduled for September 9-13, 2026, marks an unprecedented moment in the competition's history: for the first time, the старт will be given outside the country's borders, in Chişinău, Republic of Moldova.

Included in the calendar of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), category 2.2, the competition aims to strengthen its international profile and create a symbolic bridge between communities on both sides of the Prut River.

"It is a historic moment. For the first time, the Tour of Romania starts from the territory of another state. Not even during the interwar period did this happen,” said Cătălin Sprînceană, president of the Romanian Cycling Federation.

Sport as an ambassador between nations

The tour's presentation event, held in Bucharest, brought together officials from sports and public administration, who emphasized the competition's role beyond athletic performance.

The president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, highlighted the symbolic dimension of the event:

"Sport unites. It is an ambassador that connects people and nations and builds bridges between them. The Tour of Romania can become a genuine national project.”

In turn, the president of the National Agency for Sport, Bogdan Matei, underlined the social impact of the competition, recalling the large number of children attracted to cycling following previous editions.

A route of over 800 kilometers

The 2026 edition will include five stages totaling more than 800 kilometers, crossing both the Republic of Moldova and several regions of Romania:

Stage 1: Chişinău - Ungheni (170 km)

Stage 2: Iaşi - Piatra Neamţ (160 km)

Stage 3: Piatra Neamţ - Băile Balvanyos (200 km, mountain stage)

Stage 4: Braşov - Ploieşti (160 km)

Stage 5: Bucharest circuit (100 km)

In addition to the professional competition, organizers will include races for children and amateurs, aimed at increasing public interest in cycling.

Tradition and symbol: a Brâncuşi-inspired trophy

A novelty of this edition is the introduction of a special trophy for the overall winner, created by artist Liviu Brezeanu and dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of sculptor Constantin Brâncuşi.

The competition will also retain its system of eight distinctive jerseys rewarding individual and team performances:

yellow - overall leader

white - best young rider (U23)

red - best sprinter

green - best climber

blue - best Romanian rider

grey - team classification

white with red polka dots - points classification

orange - stage winner

Organizers noted that the 2025 edition attracted an audience of over 5 million people, confirming the growing interest in the competition.

By expanding its route and opening internationally, the Tour of Romania aims to become not only a landmark sporting event, but also a tool for regional promotion and cultural connection.