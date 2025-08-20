Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EU reaffirms support for Ukraine and seeks solutions for peace

G.M.
English Section / 20 august

Photo source: https://www.coe.int/

Photo source: https://www.coe.int/

Versiunea în limba română

Support for Ukraine remains unwavering, and diplomatic, political and economic pressure on Moscow will continue until it is determined to accept real negotiations and a just peace solution, European leaders agreed at yesterday's online meeting of the European Council. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, sent a message to President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he said that the European community bloc is determined not to give in to pressure from Russia. Costa stressed at the end of the online meeting of the European Council that the EU's priorities are to stop the massacres, facilitate the exchange of prisoners and, perhaps most sensitively, to return to Ukraine the thousands of children abducted by Russia, a humanitarian tragedy that cannot be ignored.

In addition, Antonio Costa said: "We will work with the United States on concrete and essential security guarantees and prepare the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace."

In the view of European leaders, this future is inextricably linked to the enlargement process, because membership of the European Union means not only military protection, but also economic stability, prosperity and a secure anchor in democratic values. At the same time, political and military support for Ukraine is taking on new dimensions at the international level. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, also held online, before the European Council meeting, that European military planners will meet with their American counterparts in the coming days to define the details of security guarantees, thus consolidating a common strategy that would provide Kiev with the necessary security in the event of a cessation of hostilities. Regarding security guarantees, US President Donald Trump told Fox News yesterday that the US is not willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, but does not rule out airlift support. "We are willing to help them with various things, especially probably if they talk about air transport, because nobody has the kind of things that we have," Donald Trump emphasized to the quoted source.

The discussions within the Coalition of Volunteers for Ukraine, co-chaired by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, yesterday aimed not only at future protection mechanisms, but also at new sanctions packages that would increase pressure on the Kremlin. More than 30 international leaders joined this initiative, sending a strong signal that the isolation of Russia will continue until Vladimir Putin shows real openness to peace and abandons the aggressive policy that has destabilized Europe and caused one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent decades.

