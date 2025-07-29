Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Finance launches new Fidelis offer this week

A.I.
English Section / 29 iulie

Photo source: facebook / Bursa de Valori Bucureşti

Photo source: facebook / Bursa de Valori Bucureşti

Versiunea în limba română

The government bonds are available in lei and euros, with annual interest rates ranging from 4.1% to 8.2%, including a tranche with a ten-year maturity, offered for the first time

The Ministry of Public Finance is launching a new issue of Fidelis government bonds between August 1 and 8, which will include, for the first time, a tranche with a ten-year maturity in euros, according to an announcement by the MFP.

The offer is divided into eight tranches, four in euros and four in lei - which also include two tranches for blood donors. For the tranches in lei, Finance offers fixed interest rates of 7.2%, 7.65% and 7.9% for bonds with maturities of two, four and eight years. In the case of the blood donor tranche, the maturity is two years and the interest rate is 8.2%.

The offer comes at a time when inflation in our country is well above the central bank's long-term target, while analysts' estimates are that the Government's first fiscal package, which will be implemented to correct the budget deficit, will have an inflationary impact. In June, inflation rose to 5.7%, in annual dynamics, higher than that of May, of 5.4%, thus being more than double the NBR target of 2.5%.

For the euro tranches in the Fidelis offer, the interests are 3.1%, 5.25% and 6.5% for securities with maturities of two, five and ten years, while for the blood donor tranche the maturity is two years and the interest is 4.1%. According to the latest estimates, the European Central Bank indicates an inflation of 2% this year, which will drop to 1.6% in 2026 before returning to 2% in 2027.

The nominal value of a Fidelis title is 100 lei, respectively 100 euros, and the titles will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Donor-investors enjoy a minimum subscription threshold reduced from 5,000 lei to 500 lei, within a maximum ceiling of 100,000 lei, while for euro-denominated titles the minimum subscription threshold is 100 euros for donors, reduced from 1,000 euros, within a maximum ceiling of 100,000 euros, according to the announcement of the Ministry of Finance.

Through the latest Fidelis government bond offering, the Ministry of Finance attracted 1.65 billion lei (681.3 million lei and 192 million euros respectively) from the population.

During the Fidelis government bond subscription process, intermediaries do not charge commissions. The income obtained, both from interest and capital gains, is non-taxable, while the listing on the BVB offers investors the opportunity to sell them before maturity and collect the interest related to the holding period.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 iulie
Ediţia din 29.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0704
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3443
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4328
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8297
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.3382

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb