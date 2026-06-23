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Iceland resumes whaling, controversy returns to North Atlantic

O.D.
English Section / 23 iunie

Iceland resumes whaling, controversy returns to North Atlantic

Versiunea în limba română

One of Iceland's last two whaling ships, the Hvalur, has set sail for a new whaling season after a two-year hiatus, local media and AFP reported. The company's two ships have completed preparations for departure after testing their harpoons, Icelandic media reported. Their return marks the resumption of an activity that has been hotly contested internationally.

Departure protest: activist tied to mast

The departure of one of the ships was accompanied by a symbolic protest: an activist tied himself to the mast of the ship in Reykjavik harbor. He later disembarked and was escorted by police, according to media reports. The gesture reflects the recurring tensions surrounding commercial whaling, an increasingly isolated practice globally.

Iceland among last three countries to allow commercial whaling

Iceland remains one of three countries in the world that still allows commercial whaling, along with Norway and Japan. The activity was not carried out in 2024 and 2025, amid economic difficulties and low profitability, but the 2026 summer season marks its return between mid-June and mid-September.

Reduced catch quotas, but controversy persists

The Institute of Marine and Freshwater Research in Iceland has recommended stricter limits for 2026: up to 150 fin whales (whales with dorsal fins), down 28% from previous recommendations; up to 168 minke whales, down 23%. Even with these reductions, animal protection organizations believe the practice remains unacceptable.

Harsh criticism from animal rights groups

"It is deeply disheartening to see the Icelandic whaling ship leave port,” said Joanna Swabe, Europe director of the NGO Humane World for Animals, criticizing the lack of a "humane way” to kill the whales and stressing that they are being subjected to a "probably atrocious” death. She also said that there is very little demand for whale meat in Iceland, which calls into question the continuation of the activity. The Icelandic government is considering a bill that could ban whaling from this autumn, which could radically change the future of this controversial industry.

By then, however, the ships are back at sea, and the dispute between tradition, economy and animal protection is rekindling in the North Atlantic.

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