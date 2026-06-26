Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Mircea Cărtărescu, received by Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

O.D.
English Section / 26 iunie

Photo source: facebook/ Mircea Cartarescu

Photo source: facebook/ Mircea Cartarescu

Versiunea în limba română

Romanian writer Mircea Cărtărescu was among the 20 authors invited to the Vatican by Pope Leo XIV, on the occasion of marking the centenary of the Libreria Editrice Vaticana, the official publishing house of the Holy See. The meeting was attended by writers from several countries, representing diverse cultural traditions and religious sensibilities. Among the guests were Jon Fosse, Éric-Emmanuel Schmitt, Jonathan Safran Foer, Marilynne Robinson, Elizabeth Strout, Julia Navarro, Colum McCann and Sorj Chalandon. After the meeting with the Sovereign Pontiff, Mircea Cărtărescu described the experience as exceptional.

"A unique moment, which I would never have thought I would experience. I thank His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for his great kindness”, the author wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian writer reported that, after the greeting and brief exchange of words with the Pope, the guests benefited from an exclusive tour of St. Peter's Basilica, temporarily closed to the public.

"I am grateful for this amazing opportunity, one of those that you only have once in a lifetime," he added.

Pope Leo XIV: "Writing is an act of truth"

In his speech to the guests, Pope Leo XIV spoke about the connection between literature, truth and spirituality. "Writing is related to God," the Sovereign Pontiff told the participants, emphasizing that numerous theologians have reflected on the relationship between the act of writing and divine revelation. The Pope highlighted the role of literature in cultivating empathy and understanding human nature. "When you write stories and create characters, you identify with them, you understand their points of view, their emotions, their feelings and their attitudes. This is the great lesson of humanity that you offer to your readers,” he said. The Pontiff described writing as a form of revealing human identity and values. "Writing is an act of truth, of revelation. Writing tells us who we are, what we believe and hope for, the world we strive for and the future we dream of,” declared Pope Leo XIV.

In his message, the leader of the Catholic Church insisted on the idea that truth should not be seen as an exclusive property. "Truth is not a territory to be defended, but a good to be shared,” the Pope said, adding that people are not the masters of truth, but those who are called to discover it and follow it. He encouraged writers to continue to cultivate an interest in truth through their works and to remain open to the complexity of human experience. The Vatican meeting was one of the main events dedicated to the centenary of the Libreria Editrice Vaticana, bringing together prestigious authors from contemporary literature in a dialogue about culture, faith and the responsibility of the creative act.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 26 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda “Teoria dobânzii“Citeste “Teoria dobânzii“Read “INTEREST RATE THEORY“

Ziarul BURSA

26 iunie
Ediţia din 26.06.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
asbis.ro
asbis.ro
ziarlanegru.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

25 Iun. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.2317
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6035
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.6737
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0710
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur590.7325

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
canva.site
rod-print.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb