NATO prepares to launch Defence, Security and Resilience Bank

Versiunea în limba română

The NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, scheduled for 7-8 July 2026, is set to be one of the most important in recent years, not only through the decisions on strengthening the Alliance's military capabilities, but also through the official launch of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB).

The new multilateral financial institution is designed to address one of the greatest vulnerabilities of the Western defence industry: insufficient access to financing for companies that must support the rearmament of NATO member states and the development of new strategic technologies. At the same time, Romania will participate in this initiative from the outset, as a founding member, a status that gives it the opportunity to participate in defining the operating rules and strategic directions of the new institution.

One of the project's promoters is former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, who said the idea for the bank was launched during his tenure at the Alliance. He currently sits on the board of the DSRB Development Group, alongside former NATO officials and specialists in the fields of finance, law and consultancy. According to Geoana, the development of the project involved several years of dialogue with governments, financial institutions and the political environment of democratic states to demonstrate the need for an additional financing mechanism dedicated to the defense industry.

In fact, Mircea Geoană wrote yesterday on his official Facebook page: "Happy and proud to see the Multilateral Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) project becoming a reality. I initiated the project during my time at the top of NATO, as an additional financing and innovation instrument, together with DIANA and the NATO Innovation Fund. I continued to support it in my current capacity as a member of the board of the DSRB Development Group, together with former NATO colleagues and professionals from the financial, legal and consulting worlds. Years of hard work, in which we managed to convince governments and political and financial circles in democratic states of the need for an additional financing instrument dedicated to the defense industry, especially for small and medium-sized companies, and from countries with budgetary constraints and considerable financing costs. I salute the leadership of the Canadian and Luxembourg prime ministers, whose editorial in the Financial Times I recommend to you. Proud to see Romania also as a founding member of the DSRB and I thank our authorities for support for this important project. We look forward to the official launch ceremony of the Bank at the NATO Summit in Ankara”.

For the Romanian economy, participation in the DSRB could represent an important opportunity. Romania already has companies active in the fields of defense industry, information technologies, cybersecurity and the production of industrial components that can become suppliers for international projects. Access to new sources of financing and guarantees granted through a multilateral institution could accelerate investments in the modernization of production capacities and in the development of high-value-added products.

The initiative is supported at the highest political level. According to an editorial published in the Financial Times, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden argued that credible deterrence depends not only on the size of armies and the quality of weapons, but also on the economic and financial power supporting the defense industry. According to the two leaders, in a context in which European states and Canada have undertaken significant increases in military spending, a mechanism is needed capable of mobilizing much larger volumes of capital than those currently available through the commercial banking system.

Estimates show that the objectives assumed by the allies will require, in Europe and Canada, additional investments of hundreds of billions of euros annually. For many governments, this challenge is difficult to manage exclusively through national budgets, given that health, education, infrastructure, energy transition and social protection must be financed simultaneously. For this reason, the DSRB is designed as an instrument that complements budgetary efforts and attracts additional resources from the private sector.

The new bank will operate according to the principles established by multilateral development financial institutions. Participating states will contribute both paid-in capital, which ensures the initial liquidity of the institution, and state guarantees, known in the financial system as "callable capital". These guarantees allow for a rating of very high credit and gives the bank the opportunity to finance itself on advantageous terms on international markets. In this way, the institution will be able to grant loans and guarantees on better terms than those normally available on the market.

One of the main objectives of the DSRB is to reduce a bottleneck that has affected the defense industry for several years. Although Western governments are sending clear signals about the need to increase the production of weapons and military equipment, many companies are having difficulty obtaining financing. The risk management rules applied by many financial institutions, as well as the investment policies adopted by many institutional investors, limit the defense sector's access to credit and capital. As a result, companies that produce components, ammunition, electronic systems, drones or cybersecurity solutions are not always able to obtain the resources necessary to expand their activities.

The problem is even more evident in the case of small and medium-sized enterprises. Large groups in the defense industry generally have access to financial markets and can attract funds through bond issues or other instruments. In contrast, SMEs developing niche technologies, military software, sensors, precision components or autonomous systems rely heavily on bank financing. However, these companies are the essential links in modern supply chains, and the lack of capital can slow down the entire rearmament process.

By issuing guarantees to private financial institutions, the DSRB aims to reduce the risk perceived by banks and stimulate the multiplication of lending to the defence industry. In practice, public resources would mobilise much larger volumes of private capital, which would allow the financing of a larger number of projects and reduce the financing costs borne by companies. The mechanism is inspired by the experience of other international financial institutions, which use the leverage effect to multiply the impact of the capital made available by member states.

The new bank will be able to finance both projects of member states and companies registered in participating countries, including firms located at lower levels of supply chains. This aspect is considered essential at a time when the demand for military equipment, ammunition, dual technologies and security systems is growing at an unprecedented pace in recent decades.

In the NATO architecture, the DSRB complements with a specialized financial instrument the ecosystem created for the development of innovation, which contains the DIANA accelerator and the Alliance Innovation Fund. While these two existing programs aim to identify and develop innovative technologies, the new bank aims to provide the financial resources necessary to transform these technologies into industrial capabilities and large-scale manufactured products.

At the same time, the project also sends a strong political signal. At a time when NATO states are discussing increasing defense spending to historic levels, the emergence of a dedicated financial institution shows that the Alliance is trying to build not only a common military strategy, but also a financial infrastructure capable of supporting the rearmament effort in the long term.