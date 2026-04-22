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Painkiller addiction, a common problem in sports

O.D.
English Section / 22 aprilie

Painkiller addiction, a common problem in sports

Versiunea în limba română

Tiger Woods, between medical recovery and sporting uncertainties

Painkiller addiction is a common problem, including in the world of performance sports. The latest example: Tiger Woods, a great golf champion. Three weeks after a new traffic accident, golf legend Tiger Woods is going through one of the most delicate periods in recent years. According to information published in the international press, the 50-year-old American athlete is reportedly hospitalized in a private clinic in the Zurich region, where he is undergoing an intensive recovery program.

Traffic accident and charges in the US

At the end of March, Woods was stopped by police in Martin County, Florida, after being involved in a minor accident, according to Reuters. Authorities charged him with "driving under the influence" - a legal term that can include both alcohol and drugs - as well as causing "property damage" and refusing to submit to breathalyzer or toxicology tests. The athlete was detained for eight hours before being released the same day, an episode that reignited discussions about his health and lifestyle.

Recovery program in Switzerland

Sources cited by Reuters and taken over by the Swiss daily Le Matin claim that Woods has enrolled in an intensive therapy program, carried out in a specialized clinic in Switzerland. According to the British publication The Daily Mail, the treatment would last about 90 days and would mainly aim to combat addiction to painkillers. The same sources indicate that the former world leader currently communicates only with a very small circle of close friends, including his partner, Vanessa Trump, with whom he has been in a relationship for several months.

A career marked by injuries

From a sporting point of view, Tiger Woods' absence from the golf courses is becoming increasingly prolonged. His last participation in an official competition dates back to July 2024. A year ago, the athlete underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, a serious injury that raised questions about his future on the professional circuit. His career, one of the most impressive in the history of golf, has been overshadowed by numerous medical problems in the last decade, including repeated interventions on his back and knees.

Woods' case brings a sensitive issue among performance athletes back to the forefront: addiction to painkillers. Doctors warn that long-term use of these drugs, especially opioids prescribed after surgery, can lead to physical and psychological dependence. According to specialists cited by medical platforms such as DOC.ro, the main signs of addiction include: increased tolerance and the need for increasingly higher doses; the appearance of withdrawal symptoms (anxiety, tremors, insomnia); obsessive concern for taking the drugs; severe physical effects, such as liver or kidney disease. "Analgesic addiction is a chronic disease that requires specialized treatment and careful monitoring," emphasize doctors specializing in addictions.

Treatment and chances of recovery

Treatment usually involves gradually reducing the medication under medical supervision, psychological therapy and, in some cases, hospitalization in specialized centers. Experts warn that abrupt discontinuation of administration can worsen symptoms and increase the risk of relapse. In the case of elite athletes, the pressure of performance and a history of injuries increase vulnerability to such addictions.

Although there is no official confirmation from his team yet, the information regarding Tiger Woods' hospitalization suggests that he is currently focusing all his efforts on his recovery. It remains to be seen whether the golf legend will return to competition or whether this stage will mark the end of an exceptional career. In the absence of public statements, his case remains one closely followed, both by sports fans and the medical community, as an example of the risks associated with post-operative treatments and the constant pressure of performance sports.

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