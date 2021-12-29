RAFILA:"Rămâne de văzut dacă în perioada următoare va exista o decizie politică pentru adoptarea certificatului COVID"

Ministrul Sănătăţii, Alexandru Rafila, şi-a exprimat speranţa ca în perioada următoare să existe o decizie la nivel politic pentru adoptarea certificatului electronic COVID, prin care s-ar evita un 'lockdown', închiderea şcolilor şi un număr mare de decese cauzate de infecţia cu SARS-CoV-2, conform Agerpres.
El a explicat, miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că certificatul electronic ar trebui introdus înainte să crească numărul de cazuri cu varianta Omicron.
"Din păcate, o măsură care să încetinească transmisia, respectiv utilizarea acelui certificat COVID - noi l-am elaborat, dar, cum bine ştiţi, el nu a fost adoptat - este o măsură pe care am fi vrut să o luăm, chiar dacă temporar, în România, încât să putem să gestionăm mai bine acest val cinci. Rămâne de văzut dacă în perioada următoare va exista o decizie politică, care să poată să ducă la adoptarea unui astfel de document, încât să evităm trei lucruri majore (...) pe care eu, personal, cât şi colegii mei, ca oameni de sănătate, doresc să le evite", a spus Rafila la Ministerul Sănătăţii.
Alexandru Rafila vrea ca autorităţile să aibă la dispoziţie toate instrumentele pentru gestionarea valului cinci al pandemiei, al cărui debut poate fi considerat atunci când rata de infectare depăşeşte unu la mie.
"În primul rând, dorim să evităm un lockdown, care ar afecta foarte serios viaţa economică a ţării, dorim să evităm închiderea şcolilor - întotdeauna am militat pentru menţinerea şcolilor deschise, sigur, în condiţii de siguranţă pentru elevi şi pentru personalul didactic - şi, bineînţeles, ceea ce ne preocupă cel mai mult, este vorba despre un număr cât mai mare de decese, reducerea numărului de decese este esenţială şi trebuie să avem la dispoziţie toate instrumentele pentru ca acest lucru să poată fi realizat şi în ţara noastră", a mai spus ministrul Sănătăţii.
Tastati pe google (dupa caz): medical workers fired fof refusing covid shots (puteti sa tastati in ce limba doriti... fenomenul este in orice tara; cat si in romania).
Au dat afara angajati buni din posturi.. ca pe urma sa isi scarpine fruntile mai marii natiuni sa vada ca nu are pe cine sa puna in schimb pe postrui in asemenea situatie.
Asta inseamna economie guvernata prin planificari centralizate / autoritare...
Tot ei dau foc toti ei sar sa stinga dupa ce ia foc jum de casa.
