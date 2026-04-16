"Science unites" - President of the Romanian Academy, visit to Moldova

Versiunea în limba română

The President of the Romanian Academy, Marius Andruh, paid a scientific visit to the Academy of Sciences of Moldova, as part of a program dedicated to strengthening academic cooperation and promoting international dialogue in the field of research. According to the Romanian Academy, Marius Andruh participated in the round table entitled "Science unites: dialogue for the future in a changing world", an event focused on the role of the scientific community in the context of current global transformations. The meeting aimed to highlight the importance of international collaboration and scientific research in a period marked by geopolitical uncertainties, accelerated technological changes and multiple global challenges. As part of the program, the President of the Romanian Academy also attended two lectures given by representatives of the International Science Council (ISC): "Repositioning Science in an Uncertain and Fractured World", presented by Sir Peter Gluckman, President of the ISC; "International Science Council: Science in Action in a Continuously Evolving and Uncertain Context", presented by Salvatore Arico, Director General of the organization. The topics addressed concern how scientific research must be adapted and repositioned to respond to new global challenges, in an international climate marked by instability and rapid change. According to the Romanian Academy, the visit is part of the cooperation program between: the Romanian Academy; the Academy of Sciences of Moldova; the International Science Council. The institution emphasizes that the meetings reflect the joint efforts to: promote the role of science in contemporary society; strengthen international scientific dialogue; develop academic cooperation in the European and regional space. The visit comes at a time when European academic institutions are trying to redefine their role in an increasingly competitive global landscape, marked by rapid transformations in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, energy and security. By participating in such international meetings, the Romanian Academy aims to strengthen the position of Romanian research in global scientific networks and intensify collaboration with regional and international partners.