Solar flares can cause sudden weather changes

O.D.
English Section / 25 iunie

A study by researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem provides new insight into the influence that stellar flares, including solar flares, can have on the weather systems of planets - including Earth. The study, published in The Astronomical Journal and cited by Xinhua, suggests that these powerful bursts of radiation can generate rapid weather changes in just a few days.

Major short-scale impact

While the long-term effects of solar activity on climate are known and intensively studied, the Israeli research focuses on the sudden and short-term effects. According to the research team: "Stars don't just heat their planets - they can also actively shape their weather systems.” This statement suggests that the weather on planets near active stars can be dramatically influenced by stellar flares.

Relevance to Exoplanets and Earth

The study has important implications for the identification of habitable exoplanets. Until now, the assessment of habitability was based mainly on the distance from the star and the presence of liquid water. The new data show that atmospheric stability affected by stellar activity must also be taken into account. For Earth, the researchers indicate a possible link between solar flares and extreme or unpredictable weather episodes. These effects are not to be confused with long-term climate change caused by human activity, but can influence local weather phenomena, especially in already vulnerable areas, such as equatorial regions or mountainous areas.

What are solar flares?

Solar flares are massive bursts of electromagnetic radiation that come from sunspots and can last from a few minutes to a few hours. They are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which can affect communication systems and electrical grids on Earth. The researchers plan to expand the analysis to other types of stars and explore in more detail the connection between the intensity of the flares and observable atmospheric changes. The study may also help build more accurate climate models and predict the effects of solar activity on weather in the short term.

This study opens a new chapter in understanding the relationship between stellar activity and atmospheric dynamics. In an increasingly complex global climate context, a better understanding of external influences - such as solar flares - could help humanity adapt more effectively to extreme weather events and rethink the criteria for habitability in space exploration.

