Spain experiences hottest June in decades

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The first two days of this week have become the hottest June recorded in Spain since modern measurements began in 1950, according to data published by the National Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The records were set in the context of a heat wave affecting much of Europe. The average daily temperature reached 28.17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, after a value of 28.08 degrees Celsius was recorded on Monday, surpassing all previous records for the month of June.

• Three days of fire in the top of the hottest in history

Spanish meteorologists have stated that the current episode of heatwave has pushed three days into the ranking of the ten hottest June days ever recorded. "During the current heat wave, three days were among the ten hottest in the history of June,” Aemet reported.

• Absolute temperature record in northern Spain

An absolute temperature record, valid for all months of the year, was also broken in the Cantabria region, in the north of the country. In the town of Tama, thermometers indicated 43.7 degrees Celsius, an unprecedented value for this area. The record is all the more remarkable as the north of Spain usually benefits from a milder climate than the southern regions of the country. According to Aemet statistics, Spain has recorded 78 heat waves since 1975. Most of these occurred in the 21st century, and in the last ten years the frequency and intensity of extreme phenomena have increased significantly. The current heat wave is expected to end on Thursday, but experts warn that such episodes are becoming increasingly frequent due to climate change.

• Summer 2025, the hottest in Spanish history

Last year, Spain experienced its hottest summer since meteorological measurements began. The average temperature of the summer season was 24.2 degrees Celsius, a record high for the country. The consequences for public health were significant. According to the Ministry of Health in Madrid, 3,832 deaths were associated with extreme temperatures between May 16 and September 30, 2025.