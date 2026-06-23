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Timisoara students conquer Europe in robotics

O.D.
English Section / 23 iunie

Photo source: uvt.ro

Photo source: uvt.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The CyberMoon team of the "Constantin Diaconovici Loga" National College in Timisoara, supported and mentored by the West University of Timisoara (UVT), won the FIRST Tech Challenge European Premier Event 2026 European robotics championship, held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The competition brought together over 100 of the world's most successful robotics teams, and Romania reached the highest step of the podium through the alliance formed by CyberMoon with the MechaByte team from Iaşi.

As captain of the winning alliance, the team from Timisoara coordinated the path that led to the European title, with the two Romanian teams dominating the competition's elimination stages.

Seven wins out of eight matches in the qualifiers

According to the West University of Timisoara, CyberMoon's journey in Eindhoven was characterized by consistency and technical performance. In the qualifiers, the Timisoara students won seven out of eight matches, demonstrating not only technical qualities, but also the ability to make strategic decisions and cope with the pressure of an international competition. The university emphasized that the result confirms the value of a generation of young people who transform their passion for science, technology and engineering into world-renowned performances.

Award for the most innovative technical solution

In addition to the continental title, CyberMoon also received the "Innovate" award, one of the most important distinctions awarded within the FIRST Tech Challenge. The award rewards the team that develops the most innovative robot design solution, evaluating the originality, efficiency and elegance of the technical solutions proposed for the challenges of the competitive season. The distinction represents a recognition of the technical level achieved by the Timişoara students and the creativity demonstrated in the development of the project.

UVT: Investment in education and technology produces international results

Representatives of the West University of Timişoara believe that performance is the result of thousands of hours of work, testing and improvement, but also of an educational ecosystem that supports excellence and the development of STEM skills. UVT Rector, Marilen Gabriel Pirtea, stated that the success of CyberMoon demonstrates the extraordinary potential of young people when talent is supported by quality education and mentoring. "The European title and the innovation award demonstrate that investment in education, research and technology produces results that go beyond the borders of Romania and confirm the role of the university as an active actor in training new generations of innovators and leaders of the knowledge-based society,” stated the UVT Rector.

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