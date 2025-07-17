Trimestre 2 in numbers

Versiunea în limba română

• April 3

- Teilor Holding, a group of companies that includes the luxury jewelry chain Teilor, Teilor Invest Exchange and the financial brokerage company Invest Intermed GF IFN (MoneyGold), lists on the BVB Multilateral Trading System (SMT) two new bond issues, one in lei and one in euros, totaling almost 22 million lei.

- The Government adopts amendments to the Fiscal Code.

• April 8

- The Government adopts an emergency ordinance amending the legislation on corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

• April 30

- The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) is held, with interim president Ilie Bolojan announcing that the Minister of National Defense, Angel Tîlvăr, has been mandated to assume on behalf of Romania the phased increase of the Defense budget until 2030.

• May 4

- The first round of the presidential elections takes place, in which the independent candidate Nicuşor Dan managed to surpass Crin Antonescu, the candidate of the PSD-PNL-UDMR coalition, qualifying for the second round. George Simion, the AUR candidate, came in first place in the first round, with almost 41% of the votes.

• May 5

- Marcel Ciolacu resigns as Prime Minister, with the duties of interim Prime Minister being taken over by the Minister of Interior, Cătălin Predoiu.

- Elena Lasconi resigns from the position of president of the Save Romania Union (USR), the leadership of the party being taken over by the mayor of Timişoara and USR vice-president, Dominic Fritz.

• May 14

- The Bucharest City Hall lists a bond issue on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), with a total value of 555.1 million lei.

• May 16

- The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania decides the following: maintaining the monetary policy interest rate at 6.50% per annum; maintaining the interest rate for the lending facility (Lombard) at 7.50% per annum and the interest rate for the deposit facility at 5.50%;

maintaining the current levels of the minimum reserve requirements for lei and foreign currency liabilities of credit institutions.

• May 18

- The second round of the presidential elections takes place, won by Nicuşor Dan.

• May 20

- Marcel Colacu announces his retirement from the PSD leadership, with Sorin Grindeanu taking over the interim leadership of the party.

• May 22

- The fourth issue of Fidelis government bonds this year debuts on the BVB, with subscriptions totaling 1.2 billion lei (the equivalent of 237 million euros). The interest rates offered vary between 7.8% and 3.85%, depending on maturity and currency.

• May 26

- The new president Nicuşor Dan is sworn in in the plenary session of Parliament.

• May 28

- Discussions between President Nicuşor Dan and the political parties begin to form the new government.

• June 2

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as of May 31, 2025, foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 55,661 million euros, compared to 62,414 million euros on April 30, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolution of international prices, its value stood at 9,698 million euros. Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) as of May 31, 2025 were 65,359 million euros, compared to 72,025 million euros as of April 30, 2025.

• June 13

- The National Bank of Romania announces that, in the period January-April 2025, the current account of the balance of payments recorded a deficit of 10,103 million euros, compared to 6,289 million euros in the period January-April 2024. In its structure, the balance of goods recorded a deficit higher by 2,596 million euros, the balance of services - a surplus higher by 433 million euros, the balance of primary income - a deficit higher by 303 million euros, and the balance of secondary income made a negative contribution of 1,348 million euros.

• June 20

- President Nicuşor Dan appoints Ilie Bolojan as Prime Minister.

- The Ministry of Finance raises 537 million lei and almost 222 million euros - the equivalent of 1.6 billion lei or 330 million euros, through the fifth primary offer for the sale of Fidelis government securities for the population, carried out through the stock exchange system. The securities in lei have maturities of two, four and six years, with interest rates of 7.35%, 7.7% and 7.95%. The tranche intended for blood donors has a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 8.35%. The tranches in euros have maturities of two, five and seven years, with annual interest rates of 3.9%, 5.6% and 6.5%.

• June 23

- The agreement is signed for the establishment of a governing coalition formed by the PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR and the National Minorities Group. The joint proposal for the position of prime minister is Ilie Bolojan, and the new government obtains the vote of Parliament.

- The new government is sworn in, and in the evening the first meeting of the Bolojan Government takes place.

• June 25

- The NATO summit in The Hague takes place, with participants establishing that allied states must increase their allocation for defense and security to 5% of Gross Domestic Product, in stages, by 2035.

- The Dutch government decides to donate 18 F-16 aircraft to Romania, which will come into our state's possession by the end of the year.

• June 26

- The National Bank of Romania announces that broad money supply (M3) recorded, at the end of May 2025, a balance of 749,940.4 million lei. This increased by 0.9% (0.4% in real terms) compared to April 2025, and compared to May 2024 it increased by 8.7% (3.1% in real terms).

• June 27

- The Ministry of Finance announces that the budget deficit reached 64.23 billion lei, or 3.39% of GDP in the first five months of 2025, compared to 60.10 billion lei, or 3.41% of GDP in the same period in 2024.

• June 30

- The Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) meeting, convened by President Nicuşor Dan, takes place. CSAT members support the adoption of a tougher regulatory framework on tax evasion, including clear criminal sanctions, while also calling for concrete and coordinated actions to identify and dismantle tax fraud networks.

- The BET index, of the 20 most liquid stocks on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), rose by almost 7% in the second quarter of the year, but including dividends, the appreciation was 12.1%, reflected in the dynamics of the BET-TR index.

- Transelectrica shares had a total return of 41%, most of it coming from capital appreciation, those of wine producer Purcari Wineries - 39.5%.

- Real estate developer One United Properties shares appreciated by 20.5% in the second quarter, those of Digi Communications - by 14.4%.

- Oil and gas producer OMV Petrom shares rose by 7.3%, those of Romgaz, OMV Petrom's partner in the Neptun Deep project, by 19.2%.

- Banca Transilvania shares had a total return of 13.7%, those of BRD-Groupe Societe Generale - by 10.3%.

- Sphera Franchise Group shares, the operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell public catering chains, fell by 8.9%.

- The BET-FI index, of former SIFs plus Fondul Proprietatea, had an advance of 0.3% in the second quarter, FP securities depreciating by 4.78%.