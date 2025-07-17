Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Record number of candidates for admission to the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences

O.D.
English Section / 17 iulie

Record number of candidates for admission to the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences

< linkroentitlu Facultatea de Jurnalism şi Ştiinţele Comunicării: record de candidaţi la admitere linkroentitlu >

The Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) of the University of Bucharest has registered a record number of applications for admission to the bachelor's programs in July 2025, compared to the post-pandemic years, the institution informs.

Significant increases in all specializations

Official data indicates a significant increase in interest in the three major specializations of the faculty: In Journalism, the number of candidates increased by 47% compared to the July 2024 session and by 52% compared to 2023, reaching 360 applications;

In Communication and Public Relations (CRP), there are 351 candidates, 36% more than last year and 41% more than in 2023; In Advertising, 315 candidates registered, up 35% from 2024 and 14% from 2023.

Places available in 2025

For the July 2025 session, FJSC has put out to competition: Journalism: 130 places in full-time education (52 budgeted) and 50 places in distance education (ID);

Communication and Public Relations: 130 full-time places (52 budgeted) and 50 in ID; Advertising: 75 full-time places (41 budgeted) and 50 in ID.

Admission in the context of demographic decline

The remarkable increase in the number of candidates comes in a difficult context for higher education, marked by a decrease of over 20% in Baccalaureate graduates in 2025. Nevertheless, FJSC manages to attract increased interest, which, according to the dean of the faculty, associate professor Dr. Romina Surugiu, reflects the strength and adaptability of the programs offered: "The growing number of candidates, in some specializations by approximately 50% higher from year to year, proves that we have consolidated and dynamic study programs, constantly adapting to the demands of students and the labor market."

Registration for master's programs in Romanian, English and French is open until Friday, July 18. FJSC offers master's degrees that cover a wide range of subfields of communication, journalism and advertising.

Founded on January 19, 1990, FJSC is part of the European Journalism Training Association (EJTA) and Theophraste - Reseau mondial francophone de centres de formation au journalisme networks, thus consolidating its status as a national leader in the field of communication sciences. The growing interest in the fields of communication, journalism and advertising confirms that young people are increasingly looking for relevant and current training, in a media landscape that is in constant transformation.

