Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

2026 Forecast: Germany, UK and France - Europe's Top Economies

V.R.
English Section / 10 noiembrie

2026 Forecast: Germany, UK and France - Europe's Top Economies

Versiunea în limba română

After two years of sluggish activity, Europe's economic engine is expected to regain traction. The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest Global Economic Outlook report estimates that the region's Gross Domestic Product will reach $31.4 trillion (euro27 trillion) in 2026, with the largest increases concentrated in Western Europe, according to visualcapitalist.com.

Germany, Europe's leader

The IMF expects Germany to regain momentum, adding almost $400 billion to its economy between 2024 and 2026. At $5.3 trillion, it will represent about 17% of total European GDP, leading the way. Close behind are the United Kingdom and France, with savings of $4.2 trillion and $3.6 trillion, respectively. The ranking of European countries is based on their estimated nominal GDP in dollars or euros.

Together, the three countries mentioned will generate over 40% of Europe's total economic activity next year. This underlines how large markets dominate the regional picture.

In fourth place is Italy ($2.7 trillion), and in fifth - Russia ($2.5 trillion). Spain occupies the sixth position ($2 trillion), and in seventh we find the Netherlands ($1.4 trillion). Places 8-10 look like this: Poland ($1.1 trillion), Switzerland ($1.07 trillion), Belgium ($761 billion).

According to the cited source, Western Europe will have an economy of 12.8 trillion dollars, Northern Europe - 7.3 trillion dollars, Southern Europe - 5.86 trillion dollars, Eastern Europe - 5.39 trillion dollars.

Southern and Eastern Europe - on divergent paths

The continent can be practically divided into two halves: the northern and western, and the southern and eastern half, respectively. Italy and Spain, the major economies of Southern Europe, are on track to have a modest expansion in 2026, according to the aforementioned data ($2.7 and $1.8 trillion, respectively).

In Eastern Europe, Russia is estimated at 2.5 trillion dollars, helped by energy exports, while Poland enters the continental top 10 with $1.1 trillion.

However, despite a decade of rapid progress that has led to real GDP per capita growth in the East, there is still a long way to go to narrow the income gap with the West.

Recovery from the pandemic and the energy crisis

The IMF has good news, but also bad news for Europe. According to the source cited, the good news is that the pandemic and the shocks generated by the energy crisis have passed, and the continent is officially in recovery mode thanks to "good policy decisions.” This has generated higher real wages, which have stimulated consumption, especially in Germany, Europe's largest economy.

The bad news is that US President Donald Trump's trade war is causing uncertainty and will reduce Europe's economic growth by 0.5 percentage points, which will be somewhat offset by higher spending on infrastructure and defense. However, in turn, this higher government spending comes at the expense of debt.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

10 noiembrie
Ediţia din 10.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0860
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4037
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4550
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7723
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur567.2995

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
gustulitaliei.ro
immromania.eu
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb