After PSD detonated the coalition, PNL refuses any reconstruction with the social democrats

The political crisis triggered two days ago by PSD, which decided to withdraw its confidence in Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, no longer resembles a simple conflict between parties, but an exercise in demolishing the governing coalition, because the social democrats have decided that stability is overvalued, and governing is a dispensable stage when political calculations become more important than economic reality.
In a move that took the form of a delayed blow, the social democrats withdrew their support for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, but without offering, at least initially, a coherent plan for the "day after". Instead, they delivered threats, scenarios and a remarkable availability for temporary alliances, including with those whom, until yesterday, they classified as undesirable, such as the case of AUR. Sorin Grindeanu left no room for interpretation yesterday and formulated the objective with an almost disarming sincerity: "It is one of the options and this is because the mandate received from colleagues is this: withdrawing political support for the prime minister, so Ilie Bolojan must go home". In the logic of the PSD, the government seems to function according to the principle "if it is not ours, it is not anyone's". The motion of censure thus becomes not a democratic instrument, but an instrument of political execution, and the fact that it could be voted on including alongside AUR is treated with a nonchalance that says more than any analysis. "The motion is an option or we will vote for a motion of censure that someone else will submit. (...) We saw that AUR is submitting it", declared Sorin Grindeanu.
On the other hand, the PNL reaction was not slow to appear, with the liberals raising the stakes yesterday to the level of a definitive break, by adopting a resolution that practically marks the end of the governing coalition with the PSD. The message of the act adopted yesterday by the PNL leaders is sharp and unequivocal: "PNL expresses its firm support for the continuation of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and for the completion of the reforms undertaken. PNL notes that PSD's decision to provoke a political crisis at a critical moment for Romania is an act of irresponsibility and an escape from responsibility for the act of governing, including for the major delays in the absorption of European funds. PNL rejects any attempt to abandon reforms, including those to correct the budget deficit, and emphasizes that Romania cannot afford institutional blockages in a difficult economic and international context. It also reconfirms that, if PSD moves from declarations to the actual triggering of a political crisis, PNL will no longer be part of a coalition with this political formation. PNL categorically rejects PSD's ultimatum and believes that there is no reason for the Prime Minister to leave office. PNL mandates Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to, together with the liberal team in the government institutions, to continue supporting the modernization of the Romanian state for the benefit of the citizens by: continuing reforms; eliminating waste and privileges; accelerating the absorption of European funds; ensuring stability”. Translated from political language into real language, this means that the bridges were not only burned, but also demolished.
Following the resolution adopted by the liberal leaders, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan declared: "PSD has irresponsibly triggered a crisis. We will initiate discussions with the USR, UDMR and minority political groups to clarify in what formula a minority government could function”.
The Head of Government also proposed the conclusion of a moratorium by all pro-European political forces, so that our country does not lose a single cent of the approximately 10 billion euros it still has to receive from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a plan that must be finalized by August 31, 2026.
The irony is that we are witnessing a moment in which the same coalition that, until Monday evening, was governing "with the handbrake on", as the Prime Minister himself stated, is now breaking up at a dizzying speed. "Although we have made reforms with the handbrake on, we have still balanced Romania financially. But that is not enough, we risk that what we have gained will be canceled through irresponsible behavior", said Bolojan, in a sentence that perfectly summarizes the dilemma: the reforms were slow, but their destruction can be instantaneous.
Inside the PNL, the discourse has become even sharper. "With PSD, you can never sit at the table and make a project," said Gigel Ştirbu, offering perhaps the most honest assessment of the relationship between the two parties. Meanwhile, PSD continues to play the maximum pressure card: the withdrawal of ministers, the motion of censure, the scenario of early elections - all are thrown onto the table simultaneously, as in a poker game in which bluffing becomes the official strategy. "If a solution is not reached, then PSD will withdraw its representatives from the government," warns Grindeanu, while the party seems to be testing the limits of the system without offering a clear alternative.
The result is a full-fledged political crisis, but one that bears the clear signature of the PSD, not as a collateral effect, but as a decision taken. The PNL speaks of "an act of irresponsibility and an escape from responsibility”, and if we look at the full picture, the accusation does not seem exaggerated at all.
• The solution of the technocrat prime minister, agreed by the PSD, rejected by the PNL
The PSD leader, Sorin Grindeanu, declared yesterday that he does not rule out a technocrat prime minister, stating that, if a variant is reached in which everyone agrees with a name that has the profile to please the parties that make up the coalition, it may be a solution, although this variant was also discussed last year.
"It was rejected last year, when we started the discussions in this coalition, because even then there was this option. I don't know, let's see, I wouldn't rule it out, because the fact that the president is turning his attention to this issue of the PNRR, the imminence of the deadline and the fact that some legislative projects must be adopted in order to be implemented, to be fulfilled, may also lead us to think of a prime minister from outside these PSD-PNL parties, the big parties. And so it's a bit forced or are these rules of democracy forced, when you have a prime minister from a party that came in 3rd place in the elections, as is the case now, because that's what we're talking about. If it comes to an option in which everyone agrees with a name that has the profile to please the parties that make up the coalition, it may be a solution", declared Grindeanu.
In response, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, the president of the PNL, said that taking tougher measures requires political experience that a technocratic prime minister does not have.
"There can be any kind of hypotheses, given that a government no longer has parliamentary support, with a proposal for a prime minister by the president, based on consultation with the parties. (...) It is difficult to manage a coalition that is made up of four parties. It was not an easy thing and managing complicated coalitions is a very difficult situation. If you do not have a lot of experience, including political, the risk of not being able to manage things, to push things further is quite high. (...) When you are dealing with situations in which things that cannot be accepted, because otherwise they lead you to a dead end, are forced, you can have a technocratic prime minister, you can have a political prime minister, that things are just a matter of time before they fail", said Ilie Bolojan.
• Consultations at Cotroceni Palace with the parties in the governing coalition
President Nicuşor Dan will hold consultations today at Cotroceni Palace with the parties in the governing coalition, according to a press release issued by the Presidential Administration.
According to the cited source, the schedule of the consultations is as follows:
09:00 - Social Democratic Party (PSD);
10:30 - National Liberal Party (PNL);
15:00 - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR);
16:30 - Parliamentary Group of National Minorities;
18:30 - Save Romania Union (USR).
The announcement at Cotroceni comes in the context in which PSD withdrew its political support for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan on Monday.
PSD announced that the head of the Executive has "two or three days" to resign, after being left without support, and advanced the idea of submitting a motion of censure, if Bolojan does not withdraw.
• USR, warning sent to PSD
Dominic Fritz, the president of USR, yesterday refused any collaboration with PSD, if the social democrats would vote for the motion of censure initiated by AUR.
"If PSD takes a step towards AUR, then PSD should withdraw all its mistresses, all its files, the way is clear, PSD should assume until the end not to govern. (...) For USR it is important that the promise made by this government at the beginning of the reforms will be kept. Unfortunately, PSD is deserting right now. We are staying, we are not playing with scenarios. As long as we can, we will make reforms and we will support any kind of formula that guarantees us that the reform of the state continues. (...) USR took a difficult step when we accepted that PSD would be prime minister in 2027. PSD has just broken this coalition agreement. Do not expect us to be fuel for Mr. Grindeanu's political career", declared Dominic Fritz, during a press conference.
Asked with what mandate USR will go to the consultations at Cotroceni Palace today, Dominic Fritz said that his political formation has drawn a red line: without PSD, if the social democrats vote for the motion of censure initiated by AUR.
• Claudiu Manda: "On Thursday, PSD ministers submit their resignations"
Claudiu Manda, the secretary general of PSD, stated yesterday that, if Ilie Bolojan does not resign from the position of prime minister within three days, on Thursday the social-democratic ministers will withdraw from the Government. He stated that, for now, there is no political crisis, but if Ilie Bolojan does not resign, then a crisis will be triggered.
"At the moment we have a declaration and a decision by PSD that it no longer supports Mr. Bolojan. In 2-3 days, if Mr. Bolojan does not act and if, following the consultations at Cotroceni, it is not established that all pro-European forces will continue to be seated at the table, step two will certainly follow: PSD to demonstrate and in fact that he is no longer in government, and the administrative gesture is for the PSD ministers to withdraw from the government on Thursday", declared Claudiu Manda.
Asked if Sorin Grindeanu will also leave the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies, a position he holds according to the protocol of the governing coalition, Claudiu Manda specified: "Mr. Grindeanu says he has no emotion, he can withdraw from this position at any time".
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