After PSD detonated the coalition, PNL refuses any reconstruction with the social democrats

Versiunea în limba română

The political crisis triggered two days ago by PSD, which decided to withdraw its confidence in Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, no longer resembles a simple conflict between parties, but an exercise in demolishing the governing coalition, because the social democrats have decided that stability is overvalued, and governing is a dispensable stage when political calculations become more important than economic reality.

In a move that took the form of a delayed blow, the social democrats withdrew their support for Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, but without offering, at least initially, a coherent plan for the "day after". Instead, they delivered threats, scenarios and a remarkable availability for temporary alliances, including with those whom, until yesterday, they classified as undesirable, such as the case of AUR. Sorin Grindeanu left no room for interpretation yesterday and formulated the objective with an almost disarming sincerity: "It is one of the options and this is because the mandate received from colleagues is this: withdrawing political support for the prime minister, so Ilie Bolojan must go home". In the logic of the PSD, the government seems to function according to the principle "if it is not ours, it is not anyone's". The motion of censure thus becomes not a democratic instrument, but an instrument of political execution, and the fact that it could be voted on including alongside AUR is treated with a nonchalance that says more than any analysis. "The motion is an option or we will vote for a motion of censure that someone else will submit. (...) We saw that AUR is submitting it", declared Sorin Grindeanu.

On the other hand, the PNL reaction was not slow to appear, with the liberals raising the stakes yesterday to the level of a definitive break, by adopting a resolution that practically marks the end of the governing coalition with the PSD. The message of the act adopted yesterday by the PNL leaders is sharp and unequivocal: "PNL expresses its firm support for the continuation of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and for the completion of the reforms undertaken. PNL notes that PSD's decision to provoke a political crisis at a critical moment for Romania is an act of irresponsibility and an escape from responsibility for the act of governing, including for the major delays in the absorption of European funds. PNL rejects any attempt to abandon reforms, including those to correct the budget deficit, and emphasizes that Romania cannot afford institutional blockages in a difficult economic and international context. It also reconfirms that, if PSD moves from declarations to the actual triggering of a political crisis, PNL will no longer be part of a coalition with this political formation. PNL categorically rejects PSD's ultimatum and believes that there is no reason for the Prime Minister to leave office. PNL mandates Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to, together with the liberal team in the government institutions, to continue supporting the modernization of the Romanian state for the benefit of the citizens by: continuing reforms; eliminating waste and privileges; accelerating the absorption of European funds; ensuring stability”. Translated from political language into real language, this means that the bridges were not only burned, but also demolished.

Following the resolution adopted by the liberal leaders, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan declared: "PSD has irresponsibly triggered a crisis. We will initiate discussions with the USR, UDMR and minority political groups to clarify in what formula a minority government could function”.

The Head of Government also proposed the conclusion of a moratorium by all pro-European political forces, so that our country does not lose a single cent of the approximately 10 billion euros it still has to receive from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a plan that must be finalized by August 31, 2026.

The irony is that we are witnessing a moment in which the same coalition that, until Monday evening, was governing "with the handbrake on", as the Prime Minister himself stated, is now breaking up at a dizzying speed. "Although we have made reforms with the handbrake on, we have still balanced Romania financially. But that is not enough, we risk that what we have gained will be canceled through irresponsible behavior", said Bolojan, in a sentence that perfectly summarizes the dilemma: the reforms were slow, but their destruction can be instantaneous.

Inside the PNL, the discourse has become even sharper. "With PSD, you can never sit at the table and make a project," said Gigel Ştirbu, offering perhaps the most honest assessment of the relationship between the two parties. Meanwhile, PSD continues to play the maximum pressure card: the withdrawal of ministers, the motion of censure, the scenario of early elections - all are thrown onto the table simultaneously, as in a poker game in which bluffing becomes the official strategy. "If a solution is not reached, then PSD will withdraw its representatives from the government," warns Grindeanu, while the party seems to be testing the limits of the system without offering a clear alternative.

The result is a full-fledged political crisis, but one that bears the clear signature of the PSD, not as a collateral effect, but as a decision taken. The PNL speaks of "an act of irresponsibility and an escape from responsibility”, and if we look at the full picture, the accusation does not seem exaggerated at all.