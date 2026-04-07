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Amazon, Intel, Microsoft top tech giants with the most layoffs

A.V.
English Section / 7 aprilie

Amazon, Intel, Microsoft top tech giants with the most layoffs

Just three names in the field accounted for about 64% of all layoffs made by a group of 15 companies

Layoffs in the technology sector are increasingly concentrated among a few giant companies, according to an analysis by visualcapitalist.com. It presents a ranking of the top 15 companies that cut the most jobs in 2025 and 2026 (through March 16), based on data from Layoffs.fyi.

Amazon, Intel, and Microsoft dominate this ranking, far surpassing the rest of the industry. Although the pace of layoffs has slowed from previous peaks, companies continue to reduce the number of employees, trying to balance profitability, slower growth and increased investment in artificial intelligence, according to the cited source.

Amazon - leader, with over 30,000 layoffs

Amazon leads the list with 30,184 reported layoffs, followed by Intel with 27,058, and Microsoft with 15,347. Together, these three companies have generated almost two-thirds of the total layoffs reported by the group.

Since 2020, Amazon has disclosed the layoff of approximately 58,000 employees. While this is a higher figure than the total workforce of many companies, for Amazon it represents less than 4% of its 1.56 million employees.

The next major Big Tech company in the list is Meta, with 5,800 reported layoffs, and foreign media reports that it is considering additional cuts in 2026, which could reduce the number of employees by 20%.

It is worth noting that Meta ranks fifth in the ranking, after PC maker HP, which cut 8,000 jobs.

Places 6-15 on the ranking look like this: Salesforce (5,385 layoffs), Block (4,931), Northvolt (2,800), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (2,552), Autodesk (2,350), Workday (2,150), Synopsys (2,000), WiseTech (2,000), Atlassian (1,950), ASML (1,700).

Why big tech companies continue to cut jobs

Many of the biggest tech layoffs in 2025 and 2026 reflect a similar set of pressures: slower growth, tighter cost controls, and increased investment in artificial intelligence.

Some companies have even highlighted the role of artificial intelligence. Block, for example, cut nearly half of its workforce in 2026, with 4,000 layoffs, with CEO Jack Dorsey pointing to AI automation as a driver of a larger, one-time reorganization rather than smaller, ongoing cuts. The company's stock price jumped more than 20% in a single day following the announcement.

In other cases, companies have focused on structural changes rather than AI. At Amazon, the January 2026 layoffs were part of an effort to reduce management levels, streamline decision-making, and reallocate resources to priority areas while continuing to hire in certain roles.

Intel, meanwhile, has tied its staff cuts to a broader, multi-year recovery. The company announced that it aims to align its cost structure with a new operating model, achieve savings of $10 billion by 2025 and simplify its operations amid continued pressure on margins.

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