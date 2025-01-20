Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Banamex Listing May Be Delayed to 2026

A.V.
English Section / 20 ianuarie

Photo source: www.banamex.com

Photo source: www.banamex.com

Versiunea în limba română

Citigroup's Mexico Unit Aware of Market Conditions

Citigroup Inc.'s effort to list its retail banking operations in Mexico may be extended to 2026, given market conditions and the need to obtain regulatory approvals, Bloomberg reported, noting that the US banking group is trying to attract major investors.

The US bank, which initially targeted 2025 for the listing, needs a series of regulatory approvals for the IPO in both Mexico and the US as it tries to attract potential investors, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said, quoted by Bloomberg. According to him, the bank could place about 15% of the business in offers over a period of 12 to 24 months, before it completely exits the Mexican division.

Citigroup completed the separation of Citibanamex into Grupo Financiero Citi Mexico and Grupo Financiero Banamex late last year in preparation for Banamex's IPO. The split followed a failed attempt to sell its retail operations after then-Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador imposed conditions. A bid by Grupo Mexico SAB, owned by billionaire German Larrea, was canceled in 2023.

Jane Fraser, Citigroup CEO, which launched the effort to sell the retail business in 2022, said the bank wanted to sell the division as soon as possible.

Mark Mason said, "However, given market conditions and regulatory approvals, it is possible that this will happen in 2026. We are doing everything we can to be ready as soon as possible."

Mason stressed that they did not provide a specific timeline for the listing as the bank is considering alternative IPO structures and potential investors. Both Citi executives made the announcements about the sale of the operations following the publication of Citigroup's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, when they also announced share buybacks worth $20 billion.

For Banamex (Banco Nacional de Mexico), the challenge will be to demonstrate that it has a clear business plan to regain lost market share, in order to stimulate demand before the IPO, notes Bloomberg.

As a combined division, Citibanamex has seen its share of the country's total loan portfolio fall from more than 22% in 2001, when Citigroup bought it amid a wave of acquisitions by foreign banks, to just over 8%, according to the most recent data from Mexican regulators (in November). As a result, the bank fell from second place to fourth, behind Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco Santander and Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

20 ianuarie
Ediţia din 20.01.2025
danescu.ro
chocoland.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Ian. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.8284
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2980
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8939
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur419.8038

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

oaer.ro
greenenergyexpo-romenvirotec.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb