Bermas - loss of 0.16 million lei in the first half, lower than that of January-June 2024

Bermas - pierdere de 0,16 milioane lei în primul semestru, mai mică decât cea din ianuarie-iunie 2024

The Suceava-based beer producer Bermas recorded a loss of 0.16 million lei in the middle of the year, 31% lower than that of the same period last year, while total revenues amounted to 22.3 million lei, up 8.3%, according to the issuer's report published on Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

Turnover amounted to 19.1 million lei, 7% higher than that of January-June 2024, of 17.9 million lei. On the other hand, total expenses were 22.5 million lei, 7.8% higher compared to those of the first six months of last year. Of these, expenses for raw materials, consumables and energy accounted for 37.4% of the total, expenses for salaries, including insurance and social security, amounted to 46.2%, while expenses for asset depreciation and other external benefits accounted for 16.4%.

Bermas Suceava is owned 30.86% by the Victoria Bermas Association, 20.8% belongs to the Pas Bermas Association, while 13.6% of the beer producer is owned by Vivat Construct. The company's stock market valuation amounts to 55 million lei.