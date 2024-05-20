Bookfest: A million volumes for readers

Versiunea în limba română

The end of May is, from a cultural point of view, under the sign of the book fair in Bucharest. The Bookfest International Book Fair opens its doors on May 29, at Romexpo. No less than 200 exhibitors from all over the country, together with cultural representatives based in Bucharest, make available to reading enthusiasts, until June 2, about one million volumes, 3,000 new titles, in an edition in which the Republic Moldova is the guest of honor. According to the Romanian Publishers Association (AER), the program includes approximately 300 book launches and debates, and over 60 events dedicated to children, new titles, but also debates on topics of wide interest, including electoral ones, being just some of the "offers" from This year. This year's edition of the Bookfest Book Fair will be officially opened on Wednesday, May 29, at 12:00, in a ceremony to which high-ranking officials from Romania and the Republic of Moldova were invited. Under the slogan "I embrace you, the Republic of Moldova", an expression often found in current speech from the linguistic and cultural space across the Prut, the equivalent of the phrase "I hug you", the invited country has prepared approximately 40 events, which will be enjoyed by those who crosses the threshold of Pavilion B2. The rich program includes events with a diverse architecture: from book launches to debates on the most current topics. The little ones are expected at the Bookfest Junior Club, where they will be able to take part in discussions about the latest books published for them, as well as thematic workshops, games and a raffle with surprise prizes. Discounts reach up to 80% of the bookstore price and, as always, entry is free on all five days of the event.

A project co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, the Bookfest International Book Fair is organized by the Romanian Editors' Association, under the auspices of the Romanian Editors' Federation, under the High Patronage of the President of Romania. Over 170 exhibitors were present at the 2023 edition of Bookfest, the five-day program comprising over 400 events, from launches and debates to film screenings and interactive events. The guest of honor of this edition was Italy. At previous international editions, the invited countries were: Spain, Hungary, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, Israel, Sweden, United States of America, Great Britain and Japan. The Bookfest Book Fair has local editions in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mures, Braşov and another international edition in Chisinau.