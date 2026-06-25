Cities with the most billionaires in the world: New York, Shenzhen, Shanghai

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The world's billionaire population is increasingly concentrated in a small group of global wealth centers. Using the Hurun Global Rich List 2026, visualcapitalist.com has compiled a ranking of the cities with the most billionaires around the world, which shows that while New York remains the billionaire capital, Chinese cities dominate much of the list. More broadly, Asia is home to the majority of the billionaires in the cities featured, underscoring the region's growing influence on global wealth creation.

The data presented is from January 2026.

• New York remains the billionaire capital

New York continues to be the billionaire capital of the world, with 146 people, but the gap is closing, according to the cited source. Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing now occupy the second, third and fourth places globally, with three Chinese cities at the top of the ranking.

New York's dominance is supported by Wall Street, a large group of financial services firms and an expanding ecosystem of private equity, real estate and technology companies.

• Chinese cities dominate the ranking

Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing occupy the second, third and fourth places globally, with 132, 120 and 107 billionaires respectively.

China's presence extends well beyond its largest cities, the cited source notes. Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Suzhou and Ningbo also appear among the main centers of billionaires in the world.

In total, eight Chinese cities feature in the ranking, accounting for 34% of the total billionaires represented.

• Asia becomes the center of the growth in the number of billionaires

Asia is home to 58% of the billionaires in the cities featured, making it the dominant region in the ranking. In addition to China's strong presence, cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Seoul, Jakarta and Tokyo rank among the world's main billionaire centers.

India's presence is notable, with Mumbai and New Delhi both ranking in the top 11 globally.

• Traditional wealth centers continue to be relevant

London ranks fifth globally, with 102 billionaires, while Moscow (82), Paris (44), Milan (28), Stockholm (29) and Istanbul (31) all hold significant positions.

In North America, San Francisco (86), Los Angeles (40), Dallas (28), Toronto (26) and Palm Beach (24) continue to attract significant concentrations of wealth.

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Dubai, with 24 billionaires, reflects the Middle East's growing role as a destination for entrepreneurs, investors and high net worth individuals.