Cryptocurrency investments - the perfect target for scam networks

Cryptocurrency fraud has become one of the most aggressive and insidious forms of digital fraud today, a phenomenon that is growing explosively globally and causing billions in damage, according to an article published yesterday by the German website Deutschlandfunk.

The cited source states that Europol has already warned that cryptocurrency fraud will soon surpass all other forms of organized economic crime, and reality confirms this forecast: in Germany, in the first half of 2025, over 250 complaints were registered regarding such scams, double compared to the same period in 2024. Victims are losing their savings, their family's financial security and even the future they thought was protected. In the meantime, criminals have transformed digital asset fraud into a fully structured industry, with precise operating centers, hierarchies, methods, and objectives, especially in Southeast Asia, where real fraud factories operate day and night.

The appeal of cryptocurrencies to criminals has obvious reasons. In 2025, the hype around crypto was relaunched strongly, especially after former US President Donald Trump expressed his public support for this type of investment. However, for most people, cryptocurrencies remain a technical field, often misunderstood, full of opaque promises and inaccessible terms. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies, but not even Bitcoin, the most famous of them, is recognized as an official currency in any country except El Salvador. No real asset, tangible or intangible, stands behind these values; their price depends solely on how much the people who invest are willing to pay, as the Federal Office for Information Security clearly emphasizes. Although blockchain promises transparency and security, participants remain anonymous, and techniques for hiding traces are extremely effective. This creates the perfect environment for fraud.

Scammers do not choose their victims at random. They act through fake ads, advertisements with fabricated public figures, messages on WhatsApp or Telegram, seemingly professional approaches on LinkedIn or even seemingly random conversations on social networks. Police Commissioner Iris Kehrer told the cited source that many of those deceived are going through moments of emotional vulnerability: loneliness, personal changes, financial pressures. She said that the promise of quick profit, of a chance to "start over", becomes seductive in the current European economic and social conditions. It is therefore essential to understand that neither education nor technical experience are shields: even people with university degrees and IT skills, already familiar with the crypto market, fall into the trap, because the schemes are staged with disturbing professionalism. Prosecutor Nino Goldbeck described the victims' testimonies as coherent and convincing: "everything seemed authentic, serious, credible from start to finish." The classic "love scam" model is evolving. Instead of direct requests for money for an alleged emergency, criminals propose "joint investments" and display fabricated, seemingly successful lifestyles online. The conversations are slow, calculated, built to establish trust. In Bavaria alone, in the last five years, about 1,000 cases have been documented, and the figure in other regions is probably similar. The method is called "Pig Butchering" - "fattening and slaughtering a pig" - a harsh term, intentionally used to show the cruelty of the process. The scammers lure, fatten and then completely rob the victim: first they create an emotional connection, then they convince the person to invest more and more, and finally they disappear when there is nothing left to take. Even though Interpol recommends using the term "Romance Bait”, activists insist on the expression "Pig Butchering” precisely so as not to hide the brutality.

Behind these frauds are not isolated individuals, but entire organizations. Former US Attorney Erin West describes structures with clearly defined departments: "Finders” recruit victims, "Chatters” build relationships, "Closers” lead the deceived to fake trading platforms. Many of these operations are coordinated from huge centers in Southeast Asia, overcrowded and where employees work up to 17 hours a day to find new victims. The industry is complemented by providers specializing in fake accounts, fictitious trading applications and money laundering systems, a true "Crime-as-a-Service”.

Estimated losses for "Pig Butchering" in recent years range between $75 and $80 billion. The source cited claims that the pandemic has accelerated the phenomenon, with online isolation becoming fertile ground for emotional and financial manipulation. From Asian victims, networks have moved on to North Americans and Europeans, expanding their reach with the rapid development of communication technologies and artificial intelligence systems. Europol warns that the expansion continues and there are already signs of centers moving to West Africa.

For victims, the shock is devastating. When they realize what has happened to them, shame and guilt make them keep quiet. Many have lost their life savings, their future, sometimes their home or pension. Some find support in family, others fall into deep depression, and some even have suicidal thoughts, and there is no shortage of real tragedies. Shame often prevents them from filing a complaint, and those who reach the authorities too late can no longer recover their money. Everything has been absorbed into the invisible and global network of digital fraud.

Cryptocurrency fraud is not about the greed of the victims. It is about the professional exploitation of human vulnerability, systematic psychological manipulation and extremely well-organized international networks. And the only real defense is lucidity: the moment an opportunity seems "safe”, "fast” and "risk-free”, that's exactly when we should stop. In the world of cryptocurrencies, what you don't fully understand can cost you everything you have.