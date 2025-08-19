Education starts the school year with guaranteed salaries and scholarships, despite the fiscal-budgetary crisis

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education, Daniel David, announced that the control measures adopted by the Government to manage the fiscal-budgetary crisis allow the start of the new school year with guaranteed salaries and scholarships for education and research personnel.

• International assessments avoid Romania's downgrade

Following the decision of the International Financial Rating Agency Standard & Poor's in July, the Fitch agency also announced, in its assessment of August 15, that Romania avoids being downgraded to the "Junk" category. These decisions, which follow the ECOFIN assessment, provide a breath of fresh air for the country's financial stability and for the financing of strategic areas, including education.

• Reform Package, decisive for education

The Ministry of Education specifies that the 1st Reform Package, which includes the education system (with the start of the new school year in September), played a decisive role in maintaining the financial rating. "The positive implications for education-research are that we currently have the context to start autumn activities with salaries and scholarships. If we manage to finalize and implement the renegotiation of the PNRR, we can start to be more optimistic for 2026", the MEC transmitted.

• Decisive assessments are coming in the autumn

In order to end 2025 in balance and build development models for 2026, the Ministry emphasizes the need to finalize all fiscal-budgetary crisis measures envisaged by the Government. The next tests for Romania come from international rating agencies: Moody's, on September 12, 2025; Standard & Poor's, on October 10, 2025. At the same time, the country must also respect the deadline imposed by the European Commission: October 15, 2025.

• Daniel David: "We must think in terms of reform, not just austerity”

"As I said before, my mission is that - after or while we are going through this fiscal-budgetary crisis - we bring resources into the system, eliminate temporary austerity measures and start thinking in terms of reform, not just austerity and crisis,” declared the Minister of Education. Thus, even if the 2025-2026 school year begins in a difficult economic context, the positive signals from the international financial perspective and the adjustments made at the governmental level allow for relative stability in the educational system.