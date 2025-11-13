Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
European investments for the health of Romanians

O.D.
English Section / 13 noiembrie

European investments for the health of Romanians

Versiunea în limba română

Nine projects transferred from the PNRR are moving forward, being financed by the Health Program 2021-2027, announced the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete. The signing of the financing contract took place during the 7th meeting of the Monitoring Committee for the Health Program, organized in Iaşi, in the presence of the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Dragoş Pîslaru, the Minister of Health, representatives of the European Commission and the local administration. The projects that will move forward include: Alba Iulia County Emergency Hospital - new building for oncology and interventional cardiology; Piteşti Polytrauma Center; Piteşti County Emergency Hospital - radiotherapy laboratory; Oradea Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases and Pneumophthisiology; Emergency Hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs "Prof. Dr. Dimitrie Gerota" Bucharest - new headquarters; Emergency County Hospital Giurgiu - new building for oncology and neurology; Regional Institute of Oncology Timişoara; Hospital no. 2 Vaslui - new building; Emergency County Hospital Bacău - new building.

Minister Rogobete emphasized: "These projects are vital for the national medical network. They increase the quality of medical care, improve conditions in hospitals and, most importantly, bring safety to patients. It is a strategic decision through which we ensure the continuity of investments and accelerate the modernization of the medical infrastructure in Romania." According to the Minister of Health, Romania currently has 23 active construction sites for the construction of hospitals, a record of the last three decades. "We are talking about eight construction sites through the PNRR, three of which will be completed this year. Another nine projects are receiving funding through the Health Program, and three centers for severe burns are being built through the World Bank project - the one in Timişoara is expected to be ready in 2025," Rogobete said. He also mentioned the three regional emergency hospitals in Craiova, Iaşi and Cluj, which are in various stages of execution. "Craiova - where work is already underway, Iaşi - where the start order was recently given, and Cluj will soon enter construction," the minister said. Another reference project, also announced in Iaşi, aims to create, in partnership with the University of Medicine and an Italian partner, a center for innovative and cellular therapies at the Fundeni Clinical Institute.

